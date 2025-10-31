BML 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.75%)
Vietnam flood death toll rises to 13, with 11 others missing

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 08:48am

HANOI: The death toll from the heavy floods in central Vietnam has risen to 13, with 11 others still missing, the government said on Friday.

Floods triggered by record levels of rainfall have inundated a large swath of central Vietnam over the past days, with the UNESCO-listed former imperial capital Hue and the ancient town of Hoi An the worst hit.

Photos circulating on state media showed that much of the two locations remained under flood water, with some houses submerged up to their roofs.

Vietnam is prone to often deadly storms and flooding that cause widespread property damage, especially during the storm season from June until October.

Floods kill at least 9, leave 5 missing in central Vietnam

The floods have also inundated more than 116,000 houses and 5,000 hectares of crops, and damaged roads and railways, cutting off traffic and power in several areas, the government’s disaster agency said in a report.

Heavy rain is forecast to continue in central Vietnam, with daily rainfall exceeding 500 millimetres in some areas from early Friday until late Saturday, according to the report.

