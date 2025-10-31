BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
Print 2025-10-31

Recent Pak-Afghan standoff: COAS praises tribal people for support

NNI Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

RAWALPINDI: Army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reiterated that Pakistan will not tolerate terrorism originating from Afghanistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

During his visit to Peshawar, he addressed a jirga of tribal elders where discussions focused on peace, stability, and counterterrorism efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the merged tribal districts.

Appreciating the steadfast and unconditional support rendered by the tribal people to the security forces during the recent standoff between Pakistan and Afghan Taliban, the Army Chief paid rich tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in war against terrorism. Tribal elders reiterated their full support to the Armed Forces against terrorism and also against Afghan Taliban.

The COAS emphasized that Pakistan seeks peace with all neighbours including Afghanistan, but will not allow cross-border terrorism to be perpetrated from Afghan soil against Pakistan.

He highlighted that despite continuation of cross border terrorism from Afghanistan, Pakistan, over the last few years has exercised patience and extended multiple diplomatic and economic overtures to Afghanistan, aimed at improving Pak-Afghan bilateral relations.

However, instead of acting decisively against Indian sponsored terror proxies Fitna Al Khwarij and Fitna Al Hindustan, Afghan Taliban Regime has been providing all possible assistance to these groups. COAS assured the Tribal elders that Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will be cleansed of the terrorists and their abettors.

The Tribal elders appreciated the candid discourse by the COAS and expressed their unwavering commitment for peace in Pakistan and highlighted that FAK’s twisted ideology had no acceptance among the tribes of KPK.

The army chief was briefed at the headquarters of the XI Corps on the prevailing security environment, operational preparedness and ongoing counter terrorism efforts to maintain peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border.

Field Marshal Munir vowed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be purged of terrorists and their facilitators, lauding the sacrifices and resilience of the tribal people in restoring peace.

Tribal elders at the jirga reaffirmed their full support for the security forces in the fight against terrorism, saying that the “Fitna al-Khawarij and the deception of pro-India elements” found no acceptance among the tribal population.

On arrival, the Field Marshal was received by the Commander of Peshawar Corps.

KP terrorism ISPR Pakistan Army Pakistan and Afghanistan counterterrorism tribal Jirgas Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

