PTI-backed candidate Khurram clinches KP Senate seat

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed candidate Khurram Zeeshan has clinched the Senate seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, Zeeshan has amassed 91 votes, while the opposition-backed candidate, Taj Afridi has bagged 45 votes.

The voting continued till 4:00 pm. The provincial election commissioner was on duty as the returning officer.

On the other side, the candidate needed at least 75 votes for emerging victorious. All 92 members of the PTI-led treasury benches in the provincial assembly participated in the voting process, while 45 out of 53 opposition lawmakers cast their ballots.

The Awami National Party (ANP) had boycotted the Senate by-election, and its four members did not cast their votes. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani also abstained from voting, while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Farzana Sherin was absent from the session.