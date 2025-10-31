BML 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.91%)
China for strengthening cultural, educational ties

Recorder Report Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 06:50am

LAHORE: In an effort to deepen cultural and educational linkages between Pakistan and China, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, Zhao Shiren, paid a special visit to the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on the invitation of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shazia Bashir.

During the visit, the two sides signed of a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation in education, research, cultural exchange, and student development initiatives.

The university campus came alive with a vibrant display of art and culture as the Department of Fine Arts, in collaboration with the Directorate of Student Affairs, organized a grand event celebrating Pak–China friendship.

A lively Chinese cultural show and an art exhibition reflecting the creative expressions of students were held in honour of the visiting dignitary.

Consul General Zhao Shiren lauded the artistic brilliance and passion of GCWUS students, commending their efforts to portray cultural harmony and mutual respect between the two nations.

The event featured captivating performances, including a poetic tribute to Allama Iqbal and a dramatic presentation symbolizing the deep-rooted Pakistan–China friendship.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shazia Bashir warmly welcomed Consul General Zhao Shiren, describing Sialkot as the “City of Iqbal” and highlighting its significance in Pakistan’s intellectual and cultural heritage.

She underscored the enduring bond between Pakistan and China, emphasizing that bilateral cooperation in education and research is vital to nurturing future generations.

Dr Bashir proposed the establishment of a Chinese Language Centre and a Confucius Institute at GCWUS to promote linguistic learning and deeper cross-cultural understanding.

In his address, Consul General Zhao expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the warm reception and praised the university’s commitment to fostering academic excellence.

According to a Gwadar Pro, reaffirming China’s dedication to educational partnership, he announced scholarships worth Rs 1 million for GCWUS students and assured continued Chinese support for future scholarships, research collaborations, and joint academic ventures.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Shazia Bashir commended Dr. Shagufta Firdous, Director of Student Affairs; Raza Rahman, Chairperson of the Department of Fine Arts; and the organizing team for their exceptional efforts in making the event a success.

