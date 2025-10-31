BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
Print 2025-10-31

CBD Punjab briefs diplomats on proposed diplomatic enclave

Recorder Report Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 06:45am

LAHORE: The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) hosted an exclusive diplomatic briefing session at the CBD Punjab Complex, focusing on the development of the Diplomatic Enclave situated at CBD Bab District.

The session brought together honorary consuls general from over 20 countries, underscoring Lahore’s emerging role as a global center for diplomacy and international engagement.

The event was chaired by CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, along with COO Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (R), and attended by honorary consul’s general representing Tunisia, Uzbekistan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Romania, South Africa, Czech Republic, Portugal, Mauritius, Japan, Italy, the Netherlands, Morocco, Mexico, Russia, Nicaragua, Jordan, and Hungary.

Approved two years ago with formal consent from both, Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Diplomatic Enclave marks a new era of international cooperation and diplomatic excellence spanning 118 acres and strategically located near Bab-e-Pakistan, the enclave offers unmatched accessibility and prominence for global diplomatic activities.

The initiative has already attracted strong international interest, with countries including the United States, Türkiye, and China expressing their intent to establish diplomatic facilities within this prestigious development, said a spokesman of the Authority.

Director Business Development and Investor Relations, Ali Waqar Shah, delivered a detailed presentation highlighting the enclave’s strategic advantages, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and the exceptional opportunities it presents for diplomatic missions seeking a secure and sustainable base in Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, said CBD Punjab has consistently delivered on every commitment we have made. The Diplomatic Enclave is more than just infrastructure it is a symbol of Pakistan’s openness to the world and our dedication to fostering international collaboration.

As a secure, sustainable, and government-led project developed to global standards, we are proud to welcome diplomatic missions from around the world to this landmark development that will redefine Lahore’s role on the international stage.”

