AGP to attend INTOSAI meeting in Egypt

Press Release Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 06:50am

ISLAMABAD: Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Maqbool Ahmed Gondal is representing Pakistan at the Executive Council meetings of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) being held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from October 27 to November 1, 2025.

Director General Hashim Raza is accompanying the Auditor General during the official visit.

The meetings precede the 25th International Congress of Supreme Audit Institutions (INCOSAI-25), formally inaugurated on Wednesday under the patronage of the President of Egypt. The event is being hosted by the Accountability State Authority (ASA) of Egypt.

During the sessions, AGP Maqbool Ahmed Gondal is taking part in deliberations on key governance and audit-related agenda items, presenting Pakistan’s perspective on strengthening transparency, accountability, and professional excellence in public sector auditing.

During the visit, the Auditor General signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkiye; besides, he also signed the 2026 Action Plan with Belarus.

He also held bilateral meetings with the heads of Supreme Audit Institutions and Government Accountability Offices of the United States, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Japan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Iran

In addition, the AGP attended meetings of INTOSAI’s Professional Standards Committee, Capacity Building Committee, and Knowledge Sharing Committee.

He also visited exhibition booths set up by member states, including China, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and others, to explore opportunities for cooperation and exchange of audit expertise.

