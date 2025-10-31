BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
Leather & Footwear Sector: SMEDA, HCSTSI hold session on sales, marketing strategies

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

HYDERABAD: A one-day training and awareness session on “Sales & Marketing Strategies (Leather & Footwear Sector)” was jointly organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) at the Chamber Secretariat. The session drew participation from dozens of industrialists, traders, and young entrepreneurs belonging to Hyderabad’s leather and footwear industry.

The session’s Master Trainer, Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui (SMEDA), delivered a comprehensive presentation focusing on modern sales and marketing strategies tailored for the leather and footwear sector.

He highlighted crucial aspects such as comparative analysis of global and Asian markets, market challenges and solutions, sales management, market research, brand identity, product design and innovation, effective pricing strategies, consumer behavior analysis, online sales, utilization of e-commerce platforms, social media marketing, export opportunities, and customer relationship management.

He emphasised that by producing globally competitive products and adopting innovative marketing techniques through digital platforms, Pakistan’s leather and footwear industry can establish a strong and sustainable international presence.

During the inaugural session, Saleem Memon, President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, warmly welcomed the distinguished guests. In his address, he stated that this training session holds significant importance for Hyderabad’s industrial community, as effective marketing strategies are the foundation of sustainable growth in today’s competitive business environment. He appreciated the dedicated efforts of the SMEDA team, particularly Zeeshan Ahmed, Regional Chief, and Ahsan Abro, Regional Business Coordinator, for their remarkable contribution toward the development of the SME sector in Hyderabad.

The President also expressed optimism that collaboration between SMEDA and HCSTSI will continue to strengthen, helping small and medium enterprises align with modern market trends.

Addressing the participants, Zeeshan Ahmed, Regional Chief SMEDA, stated that SMEDA conducts more than 20 awareness sessions each year in Hyderabad across various business sectors, and this event is part of that ongoing initiative. He added that the core purpose of these programs is to educate businesspersons and entrepreneurs about modern business techniques, innovative marketing strategies, and evolving global trends.

He extended his gratitude to HCSTSI and its President, Saleem Memon, for providing a strong platform that brings together a large number of industry-relevant entrepreneurs under one roof. He assured that SMEDA and HCSTSI will continue to work closely for the growth and development of business activities in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Ahmed Hussain, Convener of SMEDA Sub-Committee, emphasised that the leather and footwear industry plays a vital role in Pakistan’s exports. However, to strengthen its global footprint, it is essential for industrialists to adopt modern marketing and sales strategies. He remarked that the collaboration between SMEDA and HCSTSI provides an ideal learning platform for small industrialists to gain practical insights into marketing, export promotion, and business planning.

