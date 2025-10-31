BML 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
Print 2025-10-31

‘Karachi gearing up for transformative leap into future’

Published October 31, 2025

KARACHI: Karachi is gearing up for a transformative leap into the future, as the Government of Sindh advances the “Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047”, a comprehensive strategic framework being developed to set out short-term, medium-term and long-term interventions to address Karachi’s most pressing challenges and future needs, said Spokesperson for Government of Sindh, Sukhdev Hemnani.

Government Spokesperson Sukhdev Hemnani said that currently work is underway on the plan which will be finalized by August 2026. He noted that the plan aims to bring all major agencies operating in Karachi under a cohesive regional planning approach so that infrastructure development — including roads, water supply, sewerage, transport systems and utility networks — is carried out in a synchronized and well-structured manner.

“The master plan shall involve all of Karachi’s land-owning agencies, utility and service providers, civic institutions, federal, provincial and municipal bodies, to ensure strategic coherence among all stakeholders for coordinated planning and effective implementation,” outlined Hemnani.

Reflecting on PPP-led provincial government’s initiatives for Karachi development, Hemnani shared that although it is only recently in 2023 that PPP got administrative control of Karachi following mayoral polls, Sindh Government has been investing in the city’s development independently prior to that.

“Alongside investing in health, education, infrastructure projects, Sindh has already initiated key tracks of reform that will integrate into the Master Plan, including the introduction of e-challans under TRACS to improve governance and service delivery, and the Safe City Project under which surveillance cameras and monitoring systems are being installed across Karachi to strengthen safety, security and law enforcement,” added Hemnani.

He further highlighted that transport system is already being revolutionized with introduction of key projects such as Peoples Bus Service, Pink Bus, EV buses,

Pink Scooters - accompanied by ongoing BRTs and road expansions to support smooth functioning of the projects. “With these projects integrated into the master plan, government aims to modernize transport and improve traffic discipline,” added Hemnani.

Hemnani emphasized that the Master Plan, addressing all key urban components including service delivery, security, traffic management and infrastructure development, aims to tackle the longstanding damages caused by years of encroachments, unplanned urbanisation, and other issues that took place in past when administrative control of city was with other parties whose actions marred the city’s growth. “Through the Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047, we are laying the foundation for a city where infrastructure, environment, mobility and public services work together to ensure improved living standards for all citizens,” Hemnani said.

