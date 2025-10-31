CM asks IGP to waive first traffic e-challan

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday directed Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon to waive the first e-challan issued for traffic violations under the city’s new e-ticketing system.

According to a report submitted by the Sindh Police chief to the chief minister, a total of 35 government vehicles have so far been fined for traffic violations through the automated system.

The report stated that the violations included failure to wear seatbelts, red-light violations, use of tinted glasses, and mobile phone usage while driving.

Sources said that one of the police vehicles was fined for a seatbelt violation on October 28 at 1.36 pm on the Lyari Expressway — marking the first e-challan issued under the new system.

The automated system detected the violation at two points and imposed a fine of Rs10,000.

IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon said that citizens receiving their first e-challan could apply for a waiver within 10 days, and they may be exempted from the fee.

CM Murad Ali Shah confirmed that he had directed the authorities to waive the first fine, saying, “Following traffic laws is essential for one’s own safety. Law-abiding citizens always respect the law, and the police are not above it either.”

He added that repeat violators — whether individuals or institutions — would have to pay their fines without exception. The chief minister praised the Sindh Police’s modern e-ticketing system, calling it an effective initiative to promote accountability and ensure equal enforcement of the law for all citizens.