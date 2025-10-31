BML 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
BOP 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.84%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.02%)
CPHL 83.65 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.3%)
DCL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
DGKC 219.01 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.2%)
FCCL 51.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.4%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
GCIL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
HUBC 218.51 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (1.87%)
KEL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
KOSM 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
LOTCHEM 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
MLCF 93.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.45%)
NBP 216.50 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (2.09%)
PAEL 50.55 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.08%)
PIAHCLA 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.96%)
PIBTL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.62%)
POWER 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PPL 186.10 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (1.74%)
PREMA 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.86%)
PRL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.36%)
PTC 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.17%)
SNGP 129.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.11%)
SSGC 36.13 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.32%)
TELE 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.01%)
TPLP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
TREET 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.81%)
TRG 73.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.06%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,632 Increased By 227 (1.38%)
BR30 53,514 Increased By 1093.1 (2.09%)
KSE100 158,927 Increased By 2194.6 (1.4%)
KSE30 48,363 Increased By 610.2 (1.28%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-31

CM asks IGP to waive first traffic e-challan

NNI Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 07:42am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday directed Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon to waive the first e-challan issued for traffic violations under the city’s new e-ticketing system.

According to a report submitted by the Sindh Police chief to the chief minister, a total of 35 government vehicles have so far been fined for traffic violations through the automated system.

The report stated that the violations included failure to wear seatbelts, red-light violations, use of tinted glasses, and mobile phone usage while driving.

Sources said that one of the police vehicles was fined for a seatbelt violation on October 28 at 1.36 pm on the Lyari Expressway — marking the first e-challan issued under the new system.

The automated system detected the violation at two points and imposed a fine of Rs10,000.

IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon said that citizens receiving their first e-challan could apply for a waiver within 10 days, and they may be exempted from the fee.

CM Murad Ali Shah confirmed that he had directed the authorities to waive the first fine, saying, “Following traffic laws is essential for one’s own safety. Law-abiding citizens always respect the law, and the police are not above it either.”

He added that repeat violators — whether individuals or institutions — would have to pay their fines without exception. The chief minister praised the Sindh Police’s modern e-ticketing system, calling it an effective initiative to promote accountability and ensure equal enforcement of the law for all citizens.

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah traffic e challan

Comments

200 characters

CM asks IGP to waive first traffic e-challan

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

Oil heads for third monthly decline as strong dollar, ample supply weigh

PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Gas companies seeking 5pc increase in prices

Price review clause & quantity: Qatar LNG cargoes delivery strategy discussed

Rs45bn liabilities issue resolved with IMF consent: PIA sell-off to be completed by year-end, Senate body told

Cigarettes: Despite 200pc FED hike, collection totals Rs225.495bn

‘Payment with returns’: FBR collects mere 4pc of total revenue in FY25

Read more stories