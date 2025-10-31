BML 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
Pak-Qatar Group enters strategic MoU with SWICH

Published October 31, 2025

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Group (PQG) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with fintech provider SWICH, designating them as PQG’s official online payment gateway solution.

This major initiative is part of PQG’s broader digital transformation strategy, designed to embed a unified, secure and scalable payments infrastructure right across its banking, takaful, investment and financial-services businesses.

According to the contract, SWICH will integrate directly into PQG’s digital ecosystem, offering a single API interface for both collections. The payments interface will support a wide range of methods including credit and debit cards, Wallets, IBFT, 1Bill, direct-debit arrangements and corporate payout mechanisms. This capability is intended to streamline transaction flows, enhance operational efficiency and provide a consistent user experience across all PQG’s participating entities.

