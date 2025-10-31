BML 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
Parliament Lodges: NA body says concerned at security lapses, poor maintenance

Naveed Butt Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 08:30am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Housing and Library reviewed the Parliament Lodges expansion project and expressed concern over security lapses and poor maintenance at lawmakers’ residences.

It rejected the Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s request for additional funds for the Parliament Lodges expansion project, urging timely completion within the approved budget.

The committee met here on Wednesday with Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, in the chair. The NA panel also directed the immediate installation of CCTV cameras at all Parliament Lodges after expressing concern over a recent theft incident and gaps in security monitoring.

The committee discussed the ongoing expansion project of Parliament Lodges, security arrangements, and other development works in detail.

Officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) briefed the committee that the construction of 104 family suites at the Parliament Lodges was progressing rapidly and that a model suite had already been completed. The committee decided that members would visit the model suite before the next meeting to assess construction quality.

MNA Alia Kamran emphasised the need to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe and directed the CDA to hold contractors accountable for any substandard work.

CDA representatives informed the committee that additional funds were required for the completion of internal roads, parking areas, and servant quarters. However, the committee made it clear that no extra funds could be recommended beyond the allocated budget.

The committee also discussed the recent theft incident at the family suite of MNA Aamir Magsi. Members were informed that the CCTV camera at the location was not functional at the time of the incident. Expressing concern, Deputy Speaker Shah directed the immediate installation of cameras at all points currently lacking surveillance coverage.

DIG Security briefed the committee on overall security arrangements in the Red Zone and Parliament Lodges, stating that 56 CCTV cameras had been installed, though a few were non-functional.

MNA Nabeel Gabol pointed out that security personnel were mostly deployed at the main gates, leaving inner areas less monitored. He urged the installation of additional cameras and the improvement of existing systems.

CDA officials assured the committee that the installation of all CCTV cameras at the Lodges would be completed within a week.

The committee also expressed dissatisfaction over poor sanitation standards at the MNA Hostel and instructed the concerned authorities to take immediate steps to improve cleanliness.

Later, Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, along with committee members, visited the Parliament Lodges to review the ongoing construction work.

The Deputy Speaker directed the CDA to expedite progress, terming the timely completion of 104 family suites his top priority.

The meeting was attended by MNAs NabeelGabol, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Alia Kamran, Moin Amir Pirzada, Tahira Aurangzeb, and senior officials from the National Assembly Secretariat, Ministry of Interior, and CDA.

