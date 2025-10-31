BML 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
14,000 profiteers fined across Punjab

Recorder Report Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 07:50am

LAHORE: Inspections of the Punjab Price Control & Commodities Management Department conducted raids at 520,000 locations over the last 24 hours and imposed a collective fine of Rs 3.924 million on 14,000 violators.

The teams also got 109 profiteers arrested during the crackdown, said a spokesman of the Department on Thursday. To ensure the sale of wheat flour at official rates, 44,666 sites were inspected. During these checks, 601 vendors were fined Rs314, 000 and five were arrested.

The spokesperson added that action against overpricing of poultry products also intensified, with 1,103 sellers fined Rs 231,000 and eight merchants arrested after four FIRs were registered. Meanwhile, in operations against sugar hoarders and profiteers, 13,499 raids were carried out.

Authorities imposed Rs 346,000 in fines on 886 violators, and 23 individuals were arrested. The spokesperson emphasized that ensuring citizens receive essential food items at government-fixed prices remains a top priority for the Punjab government.

