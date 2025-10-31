BML 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
Rs6.39bn distributed under CM’s ‘Flood Rehabilitation Programme’

Recorder Report Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 08:32am

LAHORE: On Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directions, Rs. 6.39 billion have been distributed among flood victims under Chief Minister Flood Rehabilitation Program.

About 90 percent of the flood assessment survey covering data of 569,000 flood victims has been completed by Punjab Disaster Management Authority, out of which data of 463,000 flood victims has also been verified by the Deputy Commissioners concerned to lend credibility to the whole compensation disbursement process.

The CM was briefed by the authorities concerned that more than 98,000 ATM cards are ready, and 37 camp sites have been established in 27 flood-affected districts across Punjab for the payment of compensation to flood victims under Bank of Punjab including Rs 50,000 in cash and ATM cards.

Distribution of compensation to flood victims in 13 districts started from 20 October, while its distribution to flood victims of other districts of Punjab in the second phase will start from 03 November.

They apprised Chief Minister Punjab that each flood victim can withdraw up to Rs 300,000 per day from Punjab Bank ATM. They added that 19 campsites have been established for flood victims in 36 tehsils. Rs 50,000 in cash and ATM cards will be issued to 500 flood victims at each campsite. They highlighted that flood rehabilitation campsites have also been established at Bahawalnagar, Deepalpur, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Muzaffargarh, Chiniot, Jhang, Khairpur Tamiwali and other places. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reached Khairpur Tamiwali to formally launch flood rehabilitation program there.

