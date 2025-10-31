BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-31

Speakers hail reversal of 16pc tax on rental properties

Recorder Report Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 07:32am

LAHORE: The speakers at a seminar said that the reversal of the 16 percent tax on rental properties in Punjab has provided major relief to the country’s retail community and reflected the success of collective efforts by trade bodies. They emphasized that such reforms have helped stabilize retail operations and created breathing space for organized businesses struggling under economic pressure.

They were addressing the 5th Pakistan Future of Retail Business Summit & Expo 2025, where leading figures from Pakistan’s retail, e-commerce, and logistics industries gathered to discuss challenges, opportunities, and the future direction of the retail economy.

The summit, which was held here at a hotel Thursday, was organized by the Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) and attended by top policymakers, advisors, industry experts, and representatives of leading retail brands from across the country.

Patron-in-chief of the CAP, Rana Tariq Mehboob, in his address, outlined CAP’s key achievements in recent years and appreciated the collective strength shown by retail leaders across the country. He said the reversal of the 16 percent tax on rental properties was a milestone that relieved thousands of retail outlets from unnecessary financial burden.

Chairman of CAP, Asfandyar Farrukh, said that the summit represented a day dedicated to learning, collaboration, and future planning. He reaffirmed CAP’s commitment to work for the entire retail ecosystem, ensuring that the sector not only survives current economic challenges but also becomes a key driver of national growth. He emphasized the need to strengthen domestic commerce alongside export development, upgrade workforce skills, and collaborate with policymakers to introduce reforms that promote sustainable business expansion.

“These achievements are proof that unity within the business community can overcome the toughest challenges,” Rana Tariq Mehboob said. “Retailers have continued to perform with courage and commitment, despite all odds.”

The event attracted strong participation from all segments of the organized retail sector, reflecting its growing importance to Pakistan’s economy. The summit provided a platform for dialogue on issues such as digital transformation, taxation, logistics improvement, skill development, and policy reforms aimed at promoting sustainable business growth.

“The retail sector must move forward as one — with innovation, transparency, and a collective commitment to progress,” he said. “This is the time to invest in our people, modernize our systems, and shape a future where organized retail thrives as a pillar of Pakistan’s economy.”

Speaking on the occasion, CAP’s Advisors and senior members praised the association’s active role in policy engagement and advocacy. They said the reversal of the rental tax, the withdrawal of uniform signage rules, and the relaxation of smog-related operational restrictions were the result of effective communication between CAP and the Punjab government. The advisors said these achievements showed that unity among retailers and consistent dialogue with policymakers can yield tangible results. They urged the government to continue engaging with organized trade representatives before introducing new policies, so that business continuity and employment security are not compromised.

They noted that Pakistan’s retail industry has shown remarkable resilience despite high inflation, shrinking consumer demand, and rising operational costs. The advisors said that modern retail, which includes Tier 1 tax-compliant businesses, is now one of the most transparent and revenue-contributing sectors in the economy.

Industry experts and participants also discussed the fast pace of digital transformation in global retail and its implications for Pakistan. They called for greater adoption of technology, improved logistics systems, and consumer data analysis to meet evolving market trends. There was consensus that consistent policy support and regulatory stability are essential for long-term retail growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

businesses properties rental properties tax on rental properties Pakistan Future of Retail Business Summit & Expo 2025

Comments

200 characters

Speakers hail reversal of 16pc tax on rental properties

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

Oil heads for third monthly decline as strong dollar, ample supply weigh

PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Gas companies seeking 5pc increase in prices

Price review clause & quantity: Qatar LNG cargoes delivery strategy discussed

Rs45bn liabilities issue resolved with IMF consent: PIA sell-off to be completed by year-end, Senate body told

Cigarettes: Despite 200pc FED hike, collection totals Rs225.495bn

‘Payment with returns’: FBR collects mere 4pc of total revenue in FY25

Read more stories