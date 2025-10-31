Speakers hail reversal of 16pc tax on rental properties

LAHORE: The speakers at a seminar said that the reversal of the 16 percent tax on rental properties in Punjab has provided major relief to the country’s retail community and reflected the success of collective efforts by trade bodies. They emphasized that such reforms have helped stabilize retail operations and created breathing space for organized businesses struggling under economic pressure.

They were addressing the 5th Pakistan Future of Retail Business Summit & Expo 2025, where leading figures from Pakistan’s retail, e-commerce, and logistics industries gathered to discuss challenges, opportunities, and the future direction of the retail economy.

The summit, which was held here at a hotel Thursday, was organized by the Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) and attended by top policymakers, advisors, industry experts, and representatives of leading retail brands from across the country.

Patron-in-chief of the CAP, Rana Tariq Mehboob, in his address, outlined CAP’s key achievements in recent years and appreciated the collective strength shown by retail leaders across the country. He said the reversal of the 16 percent tax on rental properties was a milestone that relieved thousands of retail outlets from unnecessary financial burden.

Chairman of CAP, Asfandyar Farrukh, said that the summit represented a day dedicated to learning, collaboration, and future planning. He reaffirmed CAP’s commitment to work for the entire retail ecosystem, ensuring that the sector not only survives current economic challenges but also becomes a key driver of national growth. He emphasized the need to strengthen domestic commerce alongside export development, upgrade workforce skills, and collaborate with policymakers to introduce reforms that promote sustainable business expansion.

“These achievements are proof that unity within the business community can overcome the toughest challenges,” Rana Tariq Mehboob said. “Retailers have continued to perform with courage and commitment, despite all odds.”

The event attracted strong participation from all segments of the organized retail sector, reflecting its growing importance to Pakistan’s economy. The summit provided a platform for dialogue on issues such as digital transformation, taxation, logistics improvement, skill development, and policy reforms aimed at promoting sustainable business growth.

“The retail sector must move forward as one — with innovation, transparency, and a collective commitment to progress,” he said. “This is the time to invest in our people, modernize our systems, and shape a future where organized retail thrives as a pillar of Pakistan’s economy.”

Speaking on the occasion, CAP’s Advisors and senior members praised the association’s active role in policy engagement and advocacy. They said the reversal of the rental tax, the withdrawal of uniform signage rules, and the relaxation of smog-related operational restrictions were the result of effective communication between CAP and the Punjab government. The advisors said these achievements showed that unity among retailers and consistent dialogue with policymakers can yield tangible results. They urged the government to continue engaging with organized trade representatives before introducing new policies, so that business continuity and employment security are not compromised.

They noted that Pakistan’s retail industry has shown remarkable resilience despite high inflation, shrinking consumer demand, and rising operational costs. The advisors said that modern retail, which includes Tier 1 tax-compliant businesses, is now one of the most transparent and revenue-contributing sectors in the economy.

Industry experts and participants also discussed the fast pace of digital transformation in global retail and its implications for Pakistan. They called for greater adoption of technology, improved logistics systems, and consumer data analysis to meet evolving market trends. There was consensus that consistent policy support and regulatory stability are essential for long-term retail growth.

