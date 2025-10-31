BoK achieves record PBT, surpassing Rs10bn mark in 9M25

PESHAWAR: Bank of Khyber (BoK) has achieved an exceptional financial performance for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, crossing a historic milestone with profit before tax exceeding Rs 10 billion.

The Bank recorded a 34 percent growth in Total Income, reaching Rs 18,172 million compared to Rs 13,540 million in the same period last year. Profit before tax surged to Rs 10,604 million against Rs 6,081 million in 9M 2024, while profit after tax also rose significantly to Rs 4,973 million, as compared to Rs 2,632 million same period last year.

This remarkable upward trajectory reflects BOK’s continued focus on business growth, service excellence, and strong customer confidence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025