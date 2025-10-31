BML 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
BOP 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.84%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.02%)
CPHL 83.65 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.3%)
DCL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
DGKC 219.01 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.2%)
FCCL 51.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.4%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
GCIL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
HUBC 218.51 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (1.87%)
KEL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
KOSM 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
LOTCHEM 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
MLCF 93.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.45%)
NBP 216.50 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (2.09%)
PAEL 50.55 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.08%)
PIAHCLA 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.96%)
PIBTL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.62%)
POWER 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PPL 186.10 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (1.74%)
PREMA 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.86%)
PRL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.36%)
PTC 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.17%)
SNGP 129.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.11%)
SSGC 36.13 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.32%)
TELE 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.01%)
TPLP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
TREET 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.81%)
TRG 73.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.06%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,632 Increased By 227 (1.38%)
BR30 53,514 Increased By 1093.1 (2.09%)
KSE100 158,927 Increased By 2194.6 (1.4%)
KSE30 48,363 Increased By 610.2 (1.28%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-31

PVMA seeks payment of Rs6.5bn owed by USC

Recorder Report Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 07:36am

KARACHI: Chairman of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), Sheikh Umer Rehan, has urged the government to ensure the immediate payment of Rs 6.5 billion owed by the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to ghee and cooking oil manufacturers. He said the dues have been pending for over a year despite repeated reminders, causing severe financial strain on the industry.

Sheikh Umer Rehan said that ghee and cooking oil mills across the country had already supplied products worth Rs 6.5 billion to the Utility Stores Corporation, but the non-payment of dues has created a serious liquidity crisis for manufacturers.

“Industrialists are facing capital shortages to meet operational expenses and import raw materials, disrupting production processes,” he said, warning that if the issue is not resolved promptly, the sustainability of the entire industry could be at risk.

The chairman PVMA emphasised that this issue is not only an industrial concern but also one that affects the credibility of the government. He noted that the association has been raising the matter with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industries and Commerce for the past year, yet no practical action has been taken so far.

“The continued delay in payments has eroded business confidence and fueled uncertainty in the economy,” he added. Sheikh Umer Rehan appealed to Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Industry and Commerce, Haroon Akhtar Khan, to take personal notice of the issue, initiate an inquiry, and ensure swift disbursement of the outstanding payments.

He stressed that the ghee and cooking oil industry plays a vital role in ensuring the country’s food security and employment continuity, adding that it is the government’s responsibility to make timely payments to support the sector’s stability and contribution to national economic growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

utility stores usc Utility Stores Corporation PVMA Sheikh Umer Rehan

Comments

200 characters

PVMA seeks payment of Rs6.5bn owed by USC

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

Oil heads for third monthly decline as strong dollar, ample supply weigh

PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Gas companies seeking 5pc increase in prices

Price review clause & quantity: Qatar LNG cargoes delivery strategy discussed

Rs45bn liabilities issue resolved with IMF consent: PIA sell-off to be completed by year-end, Senate body told

Cigarettes: Despite 200pc FED hike, collection totals Rs225.495bn

‘Payment with returns’: FBR collects mere 4pc of total revenue in FY25

Read more stories