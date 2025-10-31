PVMA seeks payment of Rs6.5bn owed by USC

KARACHI: Chairman of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), Sheikh Umer Rehan, has urged the government to ensure the immediate payment of Rs 6.5 billion owed by the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to ghee and cooking oil manufacturers. He said the dues have been pending for over a year despite repeated reminders, causing severe financial strain on the industry.

Sheikh Umer Rehan said that ghee and cooking oil mills across the country had already supplied products worth Rs 6.5 billion to the Utility Stores Corporation, but the non-payment of dues has created a serious liquidity crisis for manufacturers.

“Industrialists are facing capital shortages to meet operational expenses and import raw materials, disrupting production processes,” he said, warning that if the issue is not resolved promptly, the sustainability of the entire industry could be at risk.

The chairman PVMA emphasised that this issue is not only an industrial concern but also one that affects the credibility of the government. He noted that the association has been raising the matter with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industries and Commerce for the past year, yet no practical action has been taken so far.

“The continued delay in payments has eroded business confidence and fueled uncertainty in the economy,” he added. Sheikh Umer Rehan appealed to Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Industry and Commerce, Haroon Akhtar Khan, to take personal notice of the issue, initiate an inquiry, and ensure swift disbursement of the outstanding payments.

He stressed that the ghee and cooking oil industry plays a vital role in ensuring the country’s food security and employment continuity, adding that it is the government’s responsibility to make timely payments to support the sector’s stability and contribution to national economic growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025