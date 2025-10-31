BML 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.91%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-31

EBM wins ‘best place to work award’ for sixth time

Published October 31, 2025

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), Pakistan’s leading FMCG company, has once again earned top honors at the Best Place to Work Pakistan Study & Awards 2025, a recognition organized by Engage Consulting and the Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management (PSHRM).

The company proudly secured a historic sixth consecutive Best Place to Work award in the FMCG category, a Best Place to Work award in the Large Company category and a Top 5 ranking in Overall Best Places to Work in Pakistan, reaffirming its people-first culture and commitment to excellence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

EBM English Biscuit Manufacturers Best Place to Work Pakistan Study & Awards 2025

