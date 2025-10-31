How disturbing it is that the new chief minister of KP, Sohail Afridi, was denied a meeting with his incarcerated leader (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder) Imran Khan for the fourth time since assuming office, although the Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week had issued clear directions to the Adiala jail superintendent to implement a March 24 order that reinstated the twice-a-week meeting schedule for the former prime minister.

That the jail authorities cannot defy a high court order is a fact. It is through a court order that the jail authorities lodge an accused or a convict. They have to comply with the court orders for the release of inmates as well. When the superintendent of the Adiala jail was found to have defied the IHC order this was indeed a contempt.

Such an approach to court orders directly challenges the rule of law because it militates against the ideal of separation of powers. In a democracy, no government is expected to engage itself in contempt of court so as to live by a high principle or noble concept.

Salmaan Khan Afridi (Peshawar)

