BOP posts splendid 156pc growth in operating profit during 9 months

LAHORE: In a meeting held on Thursday, the Board of Directors of The Bank of Punjab (BOP) approved the un-audited financial statements for the nine months ended on September 30, 2025. The Board lauded the exceptional performance of the Bank, which has not only exceeded expectations but also delivered unprecedented financial results across all key performance areas.

Despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop—marked by declining interest rates and rising operating costs across the industry—the Bank sustained margin pressures and achieved exceptional financial performance. Operating profit reached Rs 28.52 billion, reflecting a remarkable 156 percent increase over the same period last year.

Net Interest Income grew by 91 percent to Rs 58.46 billion, reaffirming the Bank’s ability to generate strong core earnings. Fee & Commission Income also posted healthy growth of 31 percent, driven by diversification of revenue streams and deepening client engagement across retail, corporate, and Islamic banking segments.

Operational efficiency remained a central focus, with a notable improvement in the cost-to-income ratio. This was underpinned by disciplined expense management and productivity gains across business lines. Profit Before Tax rose by 81 percent to Rs 26.40 billion, compared to Rs 14.61 billion in the same period last year.

Earnings per share increased to Rs 3.65 from Rs 2.57, despite the impact of a higher effective tax rate of 53 percent. These results underscore the Bank’s financial resilience and commitment to creating sustainable value for shareholders.

The Balance Sheet remained robust and well-capitalized, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 17.43 percent. Total Assets stood at Rs 2,536 billion, while Total Deposits grew 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,885 billion.

Current Deposits rose by an impressive 35 percent year-on-year, reflecting strong customer confidence and the success of targeted deposit-mobilization initiatives. Gross Advances reached Rs 837 billion, while Total Investments and Lending to Financial Institutions amounted to Rs 1,463 billion—highlighting a prudent, diversified asset allocation strategy.

Exposure under government-sponsored schemes in agriculture, SME, and affordable housing segments remained fully secured through substantial first-loss guarantees, with exceptionally strong recovery levels of 97.5 percent to 100 percent, supported by robust collection mechanisms. Liquidity buffers were maintained at comfortable levels, ensuring resilience in volatile market conditions.

BOP continues to serve as a key partner of the Government of Punjab (GoPb) in advancing transformative development and social-uplift initiatives spearheaded by Chief Minister Maryum Nawaz Sharif. Flagship programs include the CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Scheme, CM Punjab Kissan Card, CM Punjab Livestock Card, CM Punjab Petrol/Electric Bike Program, and Apni Chat Apna Ghar, among others. Through these initiatives, the Bank is enabling financial inclusion, empowering farmers and small businesses, and fostering sustainable economic growth.

In addition, the Bank has been entrusted with the large-scale disbursement of financial relief to flood-affected communities, while also maintaining a leadership position in Federal Government-sponsored schemes.

This record-breaking performance is a testament to the Bank’s clear strategic vision, disciplined execution, and unwavering commitment to value creation. By prioritizing innovation, digital transformation, and a customer-centric approach, BOP has positioned itself for sustained growth. These achievements reaffirm the strength of its business model and its ability to adapt effectively to evolving market dynamics, while consistently delivering value to all stakeholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025