Encroachments and urbanisation: threats to society and environment

The continuous expansion of urban areas in Pakistan is a striking feature of contemporary transformations in Pakistan. According to Population Census-2023, around 40 per cent of population lives in urban areas as compare to other South Asian countries, Pakistan has highest rate of urbanisation. The drivers and consequences of unregulated urban expansion processes are evaluated together with the associated encroachment upon ecologically sensitive areas.

The expansion of unplanned urban migration leads to urbanization and this leads to the expansion of housing societies. For instance, in Punjab out of 7,905 societies 5,118 are illegal, in KP more than 90 percent of the housing schemes are not legally approved, the Sindh government has declared 480 housing schemes illegal, for Baluchistan only Quetta has more than 125 illegal housing societies, and lastly, Islamabad, with a radius of 22 Km, has as many as 99 illegal societies.

Unregulated human activities have severely disrupted the natural flow and ecological balance of rivers and streams across Pakistan. The encroachment of residential and commercial settlements along waterways, combined with improper solid waste disposal practices and the weak enforcement of existing environmental regulations, has intensified flooding risks, degraded water quality, and diminished the capacity of natural drainage systems. The encroachment and construction on riverine areas have not only disrupted the ecological balance but also put human lives at risk.

Pakistan faces either water shortage or floods every year during the monsoon season. Human life has always been linked to water and that is why human settlements have been established near rivers, springs and other water sources. Tarbela Dam was built in 1976, and after that no colossal dam could be built.

Pakistan can store only 7 percent of its water resources, which is equivalent to only 30 days of storage capacity while India can store water for 190 days. Pakistan wastes 10 trillion gallons of water yearly due to the deficiency of water reservoirs. The lack of substantial progress in water storage development has prevented the utilization of approximately 22 million acres of barren land for agricultural purposes.

According to the UN-Habitat-2023, Pakistan ranks fifth among 195 countries in terms of environmental pollution, highlighting environmental governance challenge. The country incurred an estimated PKR 3.3 trillion in economic losses and displacement of approximately 8 million people during the catastrophic flood in 2022.

After the devastating floods, the government announced several safety measures, including a ban on construction on river banks, to prevent future floods, but these announcements remained limited to papers. Presently, same situation is prevailing in all the provinces of the country, where illegal constructions are rampant along river crossings.

According to NDMA and UNICEF, the 2025 floods have resulted in nearly 1,000 fatalities and caused extensive damage across multiple sectors. Approximately 2.5 million acres of agricultural land has been affected, and more than 100,000 livestock have perished.

The disaster has impacted over 6.9 million people, including 4.7 million in Punjab, 1.6 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 356,000 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 171,000 in Sindh. Infrastructural losses are severe, with 12,569 houses and 239 bridges damaged. Preliminary estimates suggest economic losses ranging between USD 6 billion and 10 billion, underscoring the scale of the humanitarian and developmental crisis. These figures emphasize the urgent need for comprehensive policy interventions focused on climate resilience, sustainable urban planning, and disaster risk reduction.

Encroachments on rivers and streams manifest in three primary forms and each posing distinct challenges to environmental governance and disaster management. First, residential, illegal settlements on natural waterways and river channels, construction of cheap housing units, spread of slums.

Second, commercial and industrial- establishment of factories on the banks of rivers, direct discharge of industrial waste into rivers, construction of illegal commercial centers; and third, agricultural encroachments, farming on river channels, illegal occupation of canals and waterways. Each year, at the onset of the monsoon, the issue draws significant attention; however, once the rainy season subsides, these commitments and initiatives are invariably deferred or abandoned.

Pakistan is witnessing the effects and consequences of these encroachments due to unplanned migration and lack of law implementation. Weak enforcement mechanisms, fragmented institutional coordination, and the absence of integrated land-use planning have allowed these encroachments to persist. Addressing them requires strict regulatory action, spatial zoning reforms, and community-based relocation strategies aligned with sustainable development and disaster resilience goals.

Encroachments on rivers and streams pose a critical threat to Pakistan’s environmental integrity, water security, and disaster resilience. These challenges are further compounded by rapid urbanization, inadequate urban planning, and institutional fragmentation. As a result of which, riverine systems are posing threats to public safety, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability.

To ensure the survival and integrity of the natural environment all forms of encroachment along highways, rivers and streams must be abolished. Sustainable solutions depend on the mutual cooperation of government institutions, civil society, and the public. Policymakers should prioritize sustainable urban development, allowing only those planning initiatives that minimize ecological disruption.

Addressing these challenges requires a shift from reactive to proactive governance—anchored in strong political will, interagency collaboration, community participation, and sustainable planning. By implementing strict law enforcement, advanced monitoring systems, inclusive awareness programs, and sustainable urban planning—the government can protect vital riverine ecosystems, mitigate flood risks, and secure long-term ecological stability.

A coordinated national approach will not only preserve natural resources but also ensure a safe, resilient, and healthy environment for future generations.

