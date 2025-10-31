Vietnam rice prices hit over 2-month low

BENGALURU, HANOI, MUMBAI, BANGKOK AND DHAKA: Vietnam’s rice prices fell to a more than two-month low this week on subdued demand and poor crop quality, while Indian rates held steady amid sluggish export demand and concerns that heavy rains in key eastern states from a cyclone could hurt output.

India’s 5percent broken parboiled variety was quoted this week at USD344-USD350 per ton, unchanged from the last week. Indian 5percent broken white rice was priced at USD350 to USD360 per ton this week.

The paddy crop is ready for harvest, but heavy rainfall is damaging the fields and is likely to negatively impact yields, said a Kolkata-based trader. Vietnam’s 5percent broken rice was offered at USD415-USD430 per ton on Thursday, down from USD420-USD435 a week ago, hitting its lowest since August 21, according to the Vietnam Food Associa-tion.