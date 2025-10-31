BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-31

Copper pulls back on Fed caution

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

LONDON: Copper prices retreated on Thursday from the previous day’s record highs on cautious remarks by the Federal Reserve on US interest rate cuts and concern about Chinese physical demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 1.8percent to USD10,978 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading, after hitting a record high of USD11,200 on Wednesday on supply concerns. “Copper is pulling back today because Fed sentiment for a December rate cut is not as strong and Chinese brokers are bearish on Shanghai prices with physical demand lacklustre,” said Robert Montefusco at broker Sucden Financial.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell surprised markets on Wednesday by casting doubt on the prospects of an interest rate cut at the central bank’s next meeting in December, saying such a move was “not a foregone conclusion.” That helped propel the dollar index to three-week high, making commodities priced in the US currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged 0.1percent lower to 87,960 yuan (USD12,348.73) a ton. Physical demand in top metals consumer China has shown signs of weakness as prices surge, with the premium paid over SHFE prices to buy copper in the spot market flipping to a discount of 55 yuan per ton on Thursday from a premium of 90 yuan on October 15.

Major miners reported lower copper output in the first nine months of the year, with a series of disruptions leading analysts to hike their price forecasts for next year according to a Reuters poll.

Dan Smith, managing director at Commodity Market Analytics, said the underlying market was bullish, but it might be held back by some miners seeking to sell forward to lock in the high prices. “I’d imagine there’s a fair bit of hedging from copper producers, which is preventing prices from really taking off.

These are pretty good numbers for a lot of copper producers.” Among other metals, LME aluminium dropped 1.4percent in official activity to USD2,845.50 a ton, nickel eased 1percent to USD15,215, zinc slid 1.9 percent to USD3,025, lead dipped 0.1percent to USD2,024 and tin shed 0.6percent to USD35,960.

Copper US Federal Reserve Copper prices LME US interest rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper pulls back on Fed caution

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Gas companies seeking 5pc increase in prices

Price review clause & quantity: Qatar LNG cargoes delivery strategy discussed

Rs45bn liabilities issue resolved with IMF consent: PIA sell-off to be completed by year-end, Senate body told

Cigarettes: Despite 200pc FED hike, collection totals Rs225.495bn

‘Payment with returns’: FBR collects mere 4pc of total revenue in FY25

Agri IT income tax returns: SRB extends deadline

Read more stories