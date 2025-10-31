India’s gold investment demand surges

MUMBAI: Rising gold prices are spurring Indian investors to buy bars and coins, with record purchases worth USD10 billion in the September quarter lifting their share of total consumption to an all-time high, the World Gold Council said on Thursday.

Gold has become a mainstream asset as investors diversify portfolios and boost allocations, even among those with little prior exposure, said Sachin Jain, CEO of WGC’s India operations.

“We believe investors’ interest in gold will continue and grow in the coming quarters,” he said. Investment demand in the world’s second-largest gold consumer jumped 20 percent year on year in September quarter to 91.6 metric tons, or 67 percent in value terms to USD10.2 billion, the WGC said.

Overall gold consumption, however, fell 16 percent to 209.4 tons as jewellery demand slumped 31percent to 117.7 tons due to record-high prices. Local gold prices, which hit a record 132,294 rupees per 10 grams earlier this month, have surged 56percent so far in 2025 after a 21percent rise last year. Investment demand accounted for 40percent of total gold consumption in the first nine months of 2025, the highest on record, the WGC said.

Physically backed gold exchange-traded funds are also gaining traction amid the rally, Jain added.