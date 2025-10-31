BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-31

Samsung set to beef up advanced chip output after memory chip sales hit record

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics reported its memory chip revenue hit a record high in the third quarter and said it will focus on mass producing its most advanced products next year, expecting continued strength in the chip market, driven by AI demand.

The turnaround of the world’s top memory chipmaker reflects the unexpected boom in conventional chip prices, with supply squeezed by the industry’s shift to producing advanced AI chips, while demand is rising for data centres.

At the same time, Samsung said on Thursday its current-generation HBM3E chips are being sold to “all related customers,” suggesting it has joined rivals like SK Hynix in supplying the latest 12-layer HBM3E chips to artificial intelligence chip leader Nvidia.

Samsung shares rose as much as 5.3 percent after the results, sharply outpacing a 0.9 percent gain in the benchmark KOSPI.

Samsung’s chip business, its main cash cow, posted an operating profit of 7 trillion won (USD4.92 billion) in the third quarter, up 80 percent from a year earlier. Its memory chip business reported record revenue of 26.7 trillion won, up from 22.3 trillion won a year ago.

“The semiconductor market is expected to remain strong, driven by ongoing AI investment momentum,” Samsung said in a statement.

The world’s largest maker of memory chips posted 12.2 trillion won in operating profit for the July to September period, in line with its estimate of 12.1 trillion won.

“Looking ahead to Q4, the rapid growth of the AI industry is expected to open up new market opportunities,” Samsung said.

The recent boom in commodity chip sales has been a boon to the South Korean chip giant which has been slow to capitalise on soaring demand for AI chips that benefited its rivals like SK Hynix, a key supplier to Nvidia for its chipsets.

Investors are looking for signs that Samsung is narrowing the gap with SK Hynix with the next-generation HBM4 chips.

nvidia AI Samsung Electronics HBM3E chips chip sales

Comments

200 characters

Samsung set to beef up advanced chip output after memory chip sales hit record

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Gas companies seeking 5pc increase in prices

Price review clause & quantity: Qatar LNG cargoes delivery strategy discussed

Rs45bn liabilities issue resolved with IMF consent: PIA sell-off to be completed by year-end, Senate body told

Cigarettes: Despite 200pc FED hike, collection totals Rs225.495bn

‘Payment with returns’: FBR collects mere 4pc of total revenue in FY25

Agri IT income tax returns: SRB extends deadline

Read more stories