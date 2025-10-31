Q1FY26: SPL posts Rs288.48m PAT

KARACHI: Security Papers Limited (SPL) has announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2025. The SPL has posted a profit after tax of Rs 288.48 million whereas, the Earnings per Share (EPS) was Rs. 4.87 per share.

During the first quarter of this fiscal year (FY26), the net sales were Rs. 1,843 million and the cost of sales was Rs. 1,369 million. Meanwhile, SPL’s profit before tax stood at Rs. 478.42 million.

Commenting on the financial results, Mohammad Aftab Manzoor, the Chairman of the Board said that are the company has reported a stable beginning to the fiscal year, reflecting SPL’s resilience and consistent operational discipline. “Our continued emphasis on efficiency, technological advancement, and quality enhancement has reinforced SPL’s foundation for sustainable progress. Moving ahead, we remain focused on driving steady value for our shareholders while upholding SPL’s position as a trusted industry leader,” he added.

The SPL remains committed to sustaining its growth by aligning closely with the market needs and enhancing operational performance in order to deliver long-term value for its shareholders.

