BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-31

Suthra Punjab Programme expanded to 36 districts in province

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: Suthra Punjab Programme, under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s initiative, has expanded across 36 districts, serving 127 million people and managing 57,000 tonnes of municipal waste daily.

Details of the programme revealed that it is the world’s largest solid waste management transformation under unified provincial governance.

According to the new report launched on Thursday, Pakistan’s cities are expanding fast, and so is their garbage—along with the cost to public health, climate, and municipal budgets. Punjab alone faces an estimated $860 million annual shortfall in financing proper waste management. The issue is not unique: many developing economies battle to fund essential urban services, undermining air quality, investor confidence, and sustainable growth.

Yet through Suthra Punjab, Pakistan is showing how local innovation—powered by data, transparency, and pragmatic financing—can turn waste from liability into opportunity.

Unchecked waste accumulation drains productivity, worsens public health, and adds to climate emissions. Punjab’s earlier “sweeping and dumping” model offered visible cleanliness but hid deeper inefficiencies: unsorted landfills, methane leaks, and lost revenue from recyclable materials.

Suthra Punjab’s innovation lies not only in how waste is collected but in how it is financed, measured, and monetized. The model combines provincial grants, affordable user tariffs, and internationally recognized carbon credits, all tracked through escrow-linked digital flows. With contractual KPIs and transparent dashboards, every rupee and ton can be traced.

This transparency invites confidence from private operators, lenders, and climate funds. Competitive tenders, risk-sharing frameworks, and data-backed contracts unlock commercial capital for fleet expansion and infrastructure upgrades—creating a blueprint for scalable urban finance in Pakistan.

Smart bins, route optimization, and AI-based monitoring aren’t about gadgets; they’re about measurable accountability. Algorithmic penalties assure service quality, while verified data on tonnage, emissions, and performance reduce costs and attract performance-linked investments.

FROM INFORMAL LABOR TO GREEN GROWTH

By formalizing over 100,000 green jobs—many for women and youth—Suthra Punjab moves beyond welfare models. With PPP, fair wages, and integration of SMEs into a circular supply chain, urban waste becomes a source of dignified employment and sustained economic value.

As provinces and federal ministries navigate climate risk and urbanization, replicating Suthra Punjab’s evidence-based, bankable model will be key to financing the clean, green cities Pakistan needs, the report added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Suthra Punjab Programme

Comments

200 characters

Suthra Punjab Programme expanded to 36 districts in province

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Gas companies seeking 5pc increase in prices

Price review clause & quantity: Qatar LNG cargoes delivery strategy discussed

Rs45bn liabilities issue resolved with IMF consent: PIA sell-off to be completed by year-end, Senate body told

Cigarettes: Despite 200pc FED hike, collection totals Rs225.495bn

‘Payment with returns’: FBR collects mere 4pc of total revenue in FY25

Agri IT income tax returns: SRB extends deadline

Read more stories