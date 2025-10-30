PM Shehbaz launches Youth Laptop Scheme 2025, vows major investment in education, technology

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated the fourth phase of the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2025, reaffirming his government’s commitment to investing in youth education, technology, and skills development under the slogan “Pakistan’s Future Belongs to Its Empowered Youth.”

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the prime minister said the scheme marked “a historic day in Pakistan’s journey of youth empowerment,” adding that his vision, first launched in 2010 as chief minister of Punjab, continues to prioritise education, fine arts, culture, sports, and information technology, according to a statement from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Not a single penny was cut from the youth’s development funds even during natural disasters, because education and empowerment remain our top priorities,” he said.

Shehbaz said more than 100,000 laptops had been distributed purely on merit since 2011, at an estimated cost of Rs 40–50 billion. He announced that an amount of Rs500 billion is being allocated for youth education, skills, and empowerment, calling it “an investment in Pakistan’s destiny.”

The prime minister said Pakistan was among the few countries developing policies for artificial intelligence and exploring semiconductor manufacturing. He added that Saudi Arabia had offered free training for Pakistani youth in AI, IT, and modern skills under its Vision 2030 plan.

“Saudi Arabia is hosting Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034 and will need millions of skilled workers. Pakistan’s youth will be partners in that progress,” he said, expressing gratitude to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his continued support and economic cooperation.

“This programme is not for personal glory but for our young citizens who are the future architects of Pakistan,” Shehbaz said. “Every resource I have will be spent on the betterment of our young generation so they can build the Pakistan envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.”

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan praised Shehbaz Sharif’s consistent dedication to empowering the youth, calling the laptop scheme “a movement to transform Pakistan into a knowledge-based economy.”

He said the cooperation between the civilian government and the armed forces under Field Marshal Asim Munir reflected a “shared national commitment” to education, employment, and innovation.

Students from across Pakistan also shared testimonials on how the scheme helped them pursue higher education and professional careers. Recipients from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab described the laptops as “life-changing tools” that opened pathways to digital skills, self-employment, and global connectivity.

A police contingent presented a guard of honour to the laptop recipients, while documentaries highlighting the success stories of previous scheme alumni were also screened.