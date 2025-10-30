BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
Business & Finance

NLC launches the Pakistan–Gulf–China Vessel Service

Press Release Published 30 Oct, 2025 09:06pm

The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has expanded its shipping service on new maritime route connecting Pakistan with China and South East Asia under the flag vessel carrier, according to a statement on Thursday.

In this connection, the vessel carrying cargo from China and Malaysia arrived at the Karachi Port operating on the Port Klang - Qingdao – Ningbo – Jebel Ali – Karachi ports.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, NLC has deployed the vessel with a capacity of 2,500 TEUs on this route that will help enhance operational efficiency and trade connectivity between the two regions.

A ceremony was held at the Karachi Port to mark the launch of service on new routes. Senior officials of NLC, KPT, KICT, Customs, AP Line and members of the business community were present on the occasion.

The expansion of vessel services aims to further strengthen regional connectivity and promote trade between South East Asia and the Middle East.

This service offers regular sailings, guaranteed space availability and flexible slot payment options for exporters and importers ensuring reliability and convenience.

NLC’s Pakistan–Gulf–China - Malaysia Service provides a maritime connection with a transit time of 18 days between Karachi and Port Klang (Malaysia) and Qingdao (China). The freight rates and assured connections are expected to facilitate and accelerate trade flows across the region.

