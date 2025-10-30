BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India space agency to launch its heaviest satellite

AFP Published 30 Oct, 2025 06:22pm
File Photo
File Photo

BENGALURU: India’s space agency will launch its heaviest ever communication satellite on its largest launch vehicle on Sunday, its latest step in an ambitious space and technology drive.

The CMS-03 communication satellite, weighing about 4,410 kilogrammes (9,722 pounds) is “the heaviest communication satellite” launched in the country, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said Thursday.

The launch will take place in Sriharikota in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh at 5:26 pm (1156 GMT) on Sunday, ISRO said.

India achieves ‘historic’ space docking mission

Sent into orbit from the towering 43.5 metre (143 foot) tall LVM3-M5 launch vehicle, the satellite will provide services over a “wide oceanic region including the Indian landmass”, ISRO said.

It is an upgraded version of the rocket that launched an unmanned craft that landed on the Moon in August 2023.

Only Russia, the United States and China have previously achieved a controlled landing on the lunar surface.

India’s space programme has grown considerably in size and momentum since it first sent a probe to orbit the moon in 2008.

The world’s most populous country has flexed its spacefaring ambitions in the last decade, with its space programme growing considerably in size and momentum.

It has said it plans to launch an uncrewed orbital mission before its first human spaceflight in early 2027.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced plans to send an astronaut to the Moon by 2040.

India satellite Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO LVM3 M5 India space agency

Comments

200 characters

India space agency to launch its heaviest satellite

Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after ‘amazing’ Xi meeting

TTP commander among 4 killed as forces foil infiltration in Bajaur: ISPR

Pakistan rupee edges up against US dollar

From Karachi to Peshawar: HUBCO Green accelerates Pakistan’s EV charging rollout

Russian embassy debunks ‘100% fake’ video alleging Putin threatened Pakistan

PTI-backed candidate Khurram Zeeshan wins Senate election

Pakistan urges non-discriminatory access to nuclear technology to fulfill energy needs

Saritow Spinning Mills to exit textile business, eyes warehousing venture

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Curbs on import of 3-year-old used vehicles likely: Hundi/hawala transactions to be on radar

Read more stories