PTI-backed candidate Khurram Zeeshan wins Senate election

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-supported candidate Khurram Zeeshan has won the Senate election held on the seat vacated after disqualification of PTI leader Shibli Faraz.

Faraz, who was the leader of opposition in the Senate, was convicted in cases pertaining to the May 9, 2023 riots and subsequently disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Khurram won the election with 91 votes, while a minimum of 75 votes were needed to win the seat.

A document shared by the PTI on its social media platform mentions that the returning officer has confirmed election of the PTI-backed candidate as the member of the Senate.