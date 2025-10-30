BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ship carrying Russian naphtha to India in limbo after US sanctions

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 04:36pm

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI: A ship carrying Russian naphtha has been stuck off India’s western coast, unable to unload, since October 26 after U.S. sanctions on two key suppliers disrupted Indian oil and fuel imports, traders said and shipping data confirmed.

Following new Ukraine-related U.S. sanctions on Russia last week, Indian refiners said they were ready to sharply curtail Russian oil imports, as New Delhi already faces punishing 50% tariffs on its exports to the United States.

India is the second biggest buyer after Taiwan of naphtha from Russia, which in September shipped around 170,000 metric tons of the fuel used as a feedstock for petrochemicals and gasoline to India, market sources said and shipping data showed.

All of these cargoes have already been discharged in India, with the exception of around 40,000 tons of naphtha on the vessel that has been stuck near the port of Mundra in the western state of Gujarat, the sources and shipping data showed.

The cargo, of which the buyer and seller could not be ascertained, was loaded at the Russian Baltic port of Ust-Luga and was destined for Mundra, LSEG and Kpler data showed.

Indian refiners tap spot markets to replace Russian supply, sources say

India’s HPCL-Mittal Energy, which operates the 226,000 barrel per day Bathinda refinery in the northern Punjab state, gets all of its crude and naphtha supplies at Mundra port.

HPCL-Mittal Energy, which said on Wednesday it has stopped purchasing Russian oil, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Thursday.

“We will not buy from any sanctioned entity,” a source at HPCL-Mittal Energy told Reuters, adding that the refiner has a planned turnaround coming up in November and has ample stocks of naphtha for its cracker.

In October so far, naphtha loadings from Russian ports bound for India totalled around 185,000 tons and most of the cargoes are still at sea, LSEG data shows.

India US sanctions Russian oil Indian refiners Russian oil purchases

Comments

200 characters

Ship carrying Russian naphtha to India in limbo after US sanctions

Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after ‘amazing’ Xi meeting

TTP commander among 4 killed as forces foil infiltration in Bajaur: ISPR

Pakistan rupee edges up against US dollar

From Karachi to Peshawar: HUBCO Green accelerates Pakistan’s EV charging rollout

Russian embassy debunks ‘100% fake’ video alleging Putin threatened Pakistan

PTI-backed candidate Khurram Zeeshan wins Senate election

Pakistan urges non-discriminatory access to nuclear technology to fulfill energy needs

Saritow Spinning Mills to exit textile business, eyes warehousing venture

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Curbs on import of 3-year-old used vehicles likely: Hundi/hawala transactions to be on radar

Read more stories