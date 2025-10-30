BML 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
BOP 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.43%)
CPHL 84.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
DCL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.42%)
DGKC 219.07 Decreased By ▼ -5.98 (-2.66%)
FCCL 49.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FFL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
HUBC 216.70 Increased By ▲ 10.00 (4.84%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.21%)
KOSM 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.01%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 208.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.19%)
PAEL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
POWER 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PPL 185.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
PRL 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
PTC 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.91%)
SNGP 129.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
SSGC 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
TELE 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TREET 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TRG 73.74 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 16,434 Decreased By -159.3 (-0.96%)
BR30 52,495 Increased By 9.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 30, 2025
Markets

Palm oil rises on Dalian soyoil strength, weak ringgit

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 04:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Thursday, tracking strength in Dalian soyoil market while a weakening ringgit added support.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.19% at 4,260 ringgit ($1,008.52) a metric ton at closing.

“The futures followed Dalian while waiting for new leads,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.91%, while its palm oil contract was down 0.07%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) shed 1.46%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Indonesia’s palm oil stocks dropped slightly in August to 2.54 million metric tons, 1% lower than a month earlier, with falling output offsetting a decline in exports, Indonesia’s palm oil association GAPKI said.

The ringgit palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.24% against the dollar, making palm oil more attractive to buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil is expected to bounce further into a range of 4,289-4,308 ringgit per metric ton, as suggested by a falling channel and the hourly RSI, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

