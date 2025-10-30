BML 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
From Karachi to Peshawar: HUBCO Green accelerates Pakistan’s EV charging rollout

  • Phase 1 is set for commissioning by October 31, 2025
Ali Ahmed Published 30 Oct, 2025 03:56pm

HUBCO Green (Private) Limited (HGL), a subsidiary of Hub Power Holdings Limited (HPHL), is taking significant strides in expanding Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, with plans to establish a network of DC fast chargers connecting Karachi to Peshawar, with the first phase — spanning Hyderabad, Moro, Sukkur, and Zahir Pir (North) — set for commissioning by October 31, 2025.

HUBCO, Pakistan’s largest Independent Power Producer (IPP), disclosed the plans in its latest financial report released on Thursday.

According to the report, HGL currently has a footprint of 10 operational DC fast chargers across Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, whereas another two DC chargers are in the commissioning phase.

“HGL is targeting to set up four EV chargers on highways as phase 1 of connecting Karachi to Peshawar. Phase 1 includes Hyderabad, Moro, Sukkur and Zahir Pir (North), and execution is underway with commissioning planned for October 31, 2025,” read the report.

Meanwhile, phase 2, connecting Multan to Peshawar, will be completed in Q3 FY 2025-26, the company informed.

HUBCO Green inaugurated its first EV charging station at Ocean Mall, Karachi, on January 21, 2025, with plans to establish advanced and reliable EV charging infrastructure across the country, including motorways, highways, major cities and destination charging avenues, including upscale malls and commercial areas.

It later announced a collaboration agreement with Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) in February 2025 for the installation of EV charging infrastructure at PSO locations across the country.

In April, Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) signed a collaboration agreement with HUBCO Green to develop and market EV charging infrastructure at selected APL locations across Pakistan.

Beyond charging infrastructure, HUBCO has also made significant strides into the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) market through its subsidiary Mega Motor Company (Private) Limited (MMCPL), which serves as the official partner of BYD in Pakistan.

“Post commencement of deliveries of BYD vehicles in February 2025, Mega Motor Company (Private) Limited (MMC) expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of its first Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) - BYD Shark6 in July 2025.

“The response for BYD vehicles continues to be promising, helping position the business in a growing NEV segment,” it said.

Moreover, the IPP is also pursuing opportunities in the exploration and development of mineral mines in Pakistan through its subsidiary, Ark Metals (Pvt.) Limited.

HUBCO shared that Ark Metals is currently evaluating “promising opportunities” in Balochistan.

“Encouraged by positive initial results and significant mineralisation, HUBCO is committed to identifying, developing and capitalising on the region’s untapped resources,” it added.

