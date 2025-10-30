BML 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
BOP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.51%)
CPHL 84.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
DCL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.5%)
DGKC 222.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-0.93%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.74%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
GCIL 31.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.45%)
HUBC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 8.80 (4.26%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.94%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.73%)
MLCF 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
NBP 208.20 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (0.97%)
PAEL 49.81 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.9%)
PIAHCLA 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PIBTL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
POWER 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PPL 187.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.54%)
PREMA 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.43%)
PTC 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.66%)
SNGP 129.90 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.14%)
SSGC 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.42%)
TELE 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.92%)
TPLP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TREET 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.41%)
TRG 74.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.75%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
BR100 16,629 Increased By 36.4 (0.22%)
BR30 53,266 Increased By 780.9 (1.49%)
KSE100 158,709 Increased By 243.7 (0.15%)
KSE30 48,294 Decreased By -41.1 (-0.08%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Lufthansa’s third-quarter earnings as expected, says demand will improve

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 12:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Lufthansa reported on Thursday quarterly operating earnings slightly above expectations and said the outlook for the fourth quarter was strong and demand was set to improve.

This comes in the wake of the group’s promise of an ambitious turnaround plan, designed to cut costs and centralise operations across its complex multihub operation. It has also struggled to finalise a deal with unions to avoid a potential strike and recover its profits.

Lufthansa had previously warned that it could see some softness in demand, particularly in its transatlantic market, in the third quarter. Analysts said the group was able to make up for soft demand with a strong Latin American market and premium bookings.

The group reported a third-quarter operating profit of 1.33 billion euros ($1.55 billion), a touch above the 1.32 billion euros projected by analysts polled by LSEG. That is down 1% from the same quarter last year, when it reported an operating profit of 1.34 billion euros.

Lufthansa also confirmed its 2025 guidance for operating profit, or earnings before interest, taxes and special items, to be significantly above last year’s 1.6 billion euros.

The third quarter, which includes the busy summer months for travellers, is usually the strongest for European airlines.

“Even though we must continue to work intensively on the turnaround of our core business and the efficiency of our airlines, we can confirm our forecast of a significant improvement in earnings in 2025 today,” Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in a statement.

Lufthansa has struggled to recover profits in recent years as it has dealt with spiralling costs and what analysts call great complexity in its group.

Delivery delays, particularly from planemaker Boeing, haven’t helped as it has been forced to continue operating older, less efficient equipment.

Wednesday’s announcement of further delays to the Boeing 777X further hampers the group’s fleet renewal plans.

That has left its shares among the weakest in the European airline sector compared to its main competitors British Airways-owner IAG and Air France-KLM.

Lufthansa

Comments

200 characters

Lufthansa’s third-quarter earnings as expected, says demand will improve

Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after ‘amazing’ Xi meeting

Stocks open positive, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Pakistan, Afghan Taliban ‘agree’ to revive Istanbul talks ‘to give peace another chance’

Govt drafts reforms to curb exploitation in overseas Pakistanis’ car import schemes

Gold price per tola drops Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Karachi: How many e-challans issued, how much revenue generated in three days

China plans to have a Pakistan astronaut on short-term missions

HUBCO profit declines 35% in 1QFY26

Read more stories