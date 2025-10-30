BML 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
BOP 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.37%)
CPHL 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
DCL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.5%)
DGKC 222.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-0.92%)
FCCL 50.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.84%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
GCIL 31.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
HUBC 216.30 Increased By ▲ 9.60 (4.64%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.1%)
MLCF 92.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.44%)
NBP 208.40 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.07%)
PAEL 49.55 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.36%)
PIAHCLA 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
POWER 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PPL 187.24 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.63%)
PREMA 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.43%)
PTC 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.66%)
SNGP 129.90 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.14%)
SSGC 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.18%)
TELE 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.37%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.86%)
TRG 74.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.75%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
BR100 16,626 Increased By 33 (0.2%)
BR30 53,289 Increased By 803.6 (1.53%)
KSE100 158,701 Increased By 235.6 (0.15%)
KSE30 48,284 Decreased By -50.7 (-0.1%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt drafts reforms to curb exploitation in overseas Pakistanis’ car import schemes

BR Web Desk Published 30 Oct, 2025 11:04am

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said the government is working on amending used car import schemes to curb commercial misuse and ensure that only genuine overseas Pakistanis benefit from them.

The development came during a high-level meeting held at the Ministry of Commerce, co-chaired by Jam Kamal Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries Haroon Akhtar Khan, to review policy measures for the automotive sector, regulation of used car imports, and facilitation for local manufacturers and genuine overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting was attended by delegations from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) and the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), along with senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries & Production and FBR.

At the outset, the minister shared that the ministry is formulating proposals for amending the various schemes of importing used cars, where the possibility of commercial exploitation of the schemes will be minimised. It was ensured that the proposed steps would enhance authenticity and curb unauthorised use of overseas import schemes.

He further added that an additional 40% regulatory duty on commercial used car imports has been imposed, which will gradually reduce each year to provide a balanced incentive structure for the local automotive industry while ensuring fair market dynamics.

Curbs on import of 3-year-old used vehicles likely: Hundi/hawala transactions to be on radar

The meeting also reviewed a proposal to harmonise the baggage, gift, and transfer of residence schemes. Officials briefed that under the current framework, eligibility for the baggage scheme requires a six-month stay abroad. It was proposed by the industry to standardise the eligibility period to the maximum period across all three schemes, simplifying the regulatory process and ensuring uniformity.

The minister highlighted that the main focus of the meeting was to review the automobile and auto-parts industry conditions after the opening of commercial import of used cars and to deliberate on the various schemes of import of vehicles by overseas Pakistanis while ensuring that genuine overseas Pakistanis are facilitated through transparent mechanisms.

Jam Kamal stated that by introducing pre-shipment and post-shipment inspection systems introduced by EDB and implementing strict quality control measures, the misuse of commercial import of used car would be effectively discouraged.

“By enforcing quality inspections and defining clear import rules, we aim to promote compliance and transparency while supporting Pakistan’s industrial growth,” he said.

He reaffirmed that the ministry’s priority is to facilitate local industry and manufacturers, helping the domestic sector become more competitive and self-sustaining.

SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan appreciated the industry’s constructive engagement and emphasised the need for closer coordination between the commerce and industries divisions.

He noted that such collaborative consultations are essential for building a sustainable and competitive automotive ecosystem. He also encouraged both trade bodies to share the proposals urgently on the upcoming Automobile Policy, as the time is very short and the Ministry of Industries is working to finalise it by November.

During the discussions, PAAPAM and PAMA representatives presented detailed suggestions on localisation, vendor development, tariff rationalisation, and research and development incentives.

The federal minister directed the industry to submit comprehensive proposals for a long-term automotive policy that aligns with national industrial objectives.

Concluding the meeting, Jam Kamal Khan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting facilitation, transparency, and partnership with the industry.

“Our goal is not only to control misuse in imports but also to strengthen local manufacturing and build Pakistan’s capacity for global competitiveness,” he added.

Overseas Pakistanis Jam Kamal auto sector used cars Used imported cars used cars import schemes used car import schemes Pakistan’s auto sector Auto Industry Policy

Comments

200 characters

Govt drafts reforms to curb exploitation in overseas Pakistanis’ car import schemes

Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after ‘amazing’ Xi meeting

Stocks open positive, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Pakistan, Afghan Taliban ‘agree’ to revive Istanbul talks ‘to give peace another chance’

Gold price per tola drops Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Karachi: How many e-challans issued, how much revenue generated in three days

China plans to have a Pakistan astronaut on short-term missions

HUBCO profit declines 35% in 1QFY26

Read more stories