BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 37.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
CPHL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.07%)
DCL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
DGKC 229.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.17%)
FCCL 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FFL 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.55%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
HUBC 208.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
KOSM 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 94.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
NBP 209.00 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (3.7%)
PAEL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-5.97%)
PIAHCLA 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.9%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.64%)
PTC 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
SNGP 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.44%)
SSGC 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
TREET 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.85%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.35%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
BR100 16,593 Decreased By -143.7 (-0.86%)
BR30 52,486 Decreased By -471.3 (-0.89%)
KSE100 158,465 Decreased By -1636 (-1.02%)
KSE30 48,335 Decreased By -524.5 (-1.07%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises 1% on large decline in US stockpiles

  • Brent crude futures were up 78 cents, or 1.2%, to $65.18 a barrel
Reuters Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:46pm

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose 1% on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude and fuel inventories drew down more than expected last week, and as U.S. President Donald Trump’s optimistic tone over upcoming talks with his Chinese counterpart helped ease economic jitters.

Brent crude futures were up 78 cents, or 1.2%, to $65.18 a barrel by 11:19 a.m. ET (1519 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 72 cents, also 1.2%, to $60.87.

U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate fuel stockpiles each fell more last week than analysts had expected, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday. Crude oil stocks fell by nearly 7 million barrels, versus expectations of a meager 211,000-barrel drop, the data showed.

The big decline forced a reassessment of expectations that the oil market is headed for a large surplus, with the OPEC+ group raising output and U.S. production at record levels.

“Where’s the glut?” Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn said after the report. “The longer the glut doesn’t hit, the more we will question whether it exists,” he said.

Trump predicted a good outcome from his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which are scheduled to take place on Thursday at a summit in South Korea.

Also at that summit, the United States and South Korea finalized details of a fraught trade deal.

The optimistic note about U.S.-China talks and the deal with South Korea could help alleviate some concerns of a slump in economic activity from Trump’s tariffs and trade wars, which have raised concerns around oil demand and weighed on commodity prices in recent months.

Brent and WTI last week registered their biggest weekly gains since June after Trump imposed Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia for the first time in his second term, targeting major oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft.

Still, doubts that sanctions would offset oversupply and talk of another OPEC+ output increase pressured prices; both benchmarks fell 1.9%, or more than $1, in the previous session.

OPEC+, the world’s largest group of oil-producing nations, is leaning towards a modest output boost in December, four sources familiar with the talks said, with two sources citing an additional 137,000 bpd.

Brent crude Oil WTI Brent crude oil prices US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil rises 1% on large decline in US stockpiles

Trump says he averted Pakistan, India clash with 250% tariff warning

Pakistan’s glacier-fed rivers to benefit from $250mn GCF funding

Israel says it will uphold Gaza ceasefire as strikes kill 104 people

Pakistan condemns Israel’s violations of Gaza peace agreement

Khawaja Asif says Pakistan has ‘borne treachery too long’, warns Kabul of retaliation to any terrorist attack

Rupee records slight uptick against US dollar

HBL extends title sponsorship of Pakistan Super League for two more seasons

Pakistan Customs seizes millions in smuggled silver

Fauji Fertilizer eyes coal gasification to replace natural gas, utilise Pakistan’s domestic coal

Gold price per tola climbs Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Read more stories