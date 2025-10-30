BML 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
Pakistan’s Sapphire Fibres to invest additional $2.5mn in US subsidiary

BR Web Desk Published 30 Oct, 2025 09:20am

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer Sapphire Fibres Limited (SFL) has announced plans to inject an additional equity investment of up to $2.5 million into its wholly owned subsidiary, Sapphire USA, LLC.

The listed company - a manufacturer of yarn, fabric and garments - shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

This follows the company’s earlier investment of $5 million made in March 2025.

“Sapphire Fibres Limited now intends to make an additional equity investment of up to $2,500,000, in addition to the $5,000,000 already invested.

This strategic investment is aimed at strengthening Sapphire Fibres Limited’s presence in the United States market and improving profitability through enhanced market access and closer engagement with key customers,” read the notice.

Analysts say that the move underscores Sapphire Fibres’ continued efforts to expand its global footprint and capitalise on growth opportunities in international markets, particularly the United States — one of the world’s largest destinations for textile exports.

Earlier in March, the company, following the receipt of all requisite corporate and regulatory approvals, announced to invest up to $5 million as equity in its wholly owned subsidiary in US.

Sapphire Fibres Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1979. The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of yarn, fabric and garments.

