Supreme Court of Pakistan unveils its first quarterly newsletter

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan unveiled its first quarterly newsletter on Wednesday, a move that has elicited skepticism rather than enthusiasm from the legal fraternity, with many dismissing the publication as a superficial attempt at transparency and questioning its substantive value.

The newsletter, covering the period from January to March 2025, was presented to Fakhar Zaman, the SC Registrar, in a ceremony marked by official pageantry and attended by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi.

While the event was presented as a milestone in fostering communication between the judiciary and the masses, it is hard to overlook the question of whether this glossy pamphlet will do anything meaningful to address the long-standing public distrust in the country’s judicial system.

Justice Afridi, in his speech, hailed the publication as part of an effort to improve transparency and promote the top court’s “technology-driven initiatives” and “landmark judgments.”

However, such claims seem to overlook a fundamental truth: the judiciary’s credibility has been severely undermined by years of opacity, inefficiency, and political influence.

A newsletter, no matter how polished, cannot erase the damage done by decades of a sluggish and often unaccountable system.

The Chief Justice took the opportunity to shower praise on the editorial team for their “professionalism,” but the question remains: can a quarterly report really restore public faith in an institution long seen as disconnected from the realities of ordinary Pakistanis?

With widespread concerns over the top court’s lack of real reform, this newsletter appears to be little more than a public relations effort aimed at improving the judiciary’s image rather than driving substantial change.

While the newsletter will be available on the Supreme Court’s official website, it remains to be seen how many Pakistanis will actually engage with it – and whether they will find it credible.

