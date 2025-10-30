BML 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.82%)
7 terrorists killed: Captain among six soldiers martyred in Kurram

Monitoring Desk Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

KARACHI: At least six Army soldiers, including a captain, were martyred, while seven terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Dogar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was carried out on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to Fitna al Khawarij, a term designating members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“During the conduct of [the] operation, seven Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops,” the statement read. However, Captain Noman Saleem (24, resident of Mianwali), Havaldar Amjad Ali (39, resident of Swabi), Naik Waqas Ahmad (36, resident of Rawalpindi), Sepoy Aijaz Ali (23, resident of Shikarpur), Sepoy Muhammad Waleed (23, resident of Jhelum) and Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz (32, resident of Khairpur) were all martyred in the gun battle.

Captain Noman was “a brave young medical officer who, besides performing the duties of medical care, also fought gallantly and embraced shahadat (martyrdom) along with his five men,” the statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

