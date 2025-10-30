BML 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.43%)
Maryam urges US investors to invest in Punjab

Recorder Report Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 09:26am

LAHORE: Inviting the American investors to take advantage of tremendous business and investment opportunities in Punjab, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif lauded the cordial relations between Pakistan and US.

The CM met US Consul General Lahore Stetson Sanders, who expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him and commended the Punjab government’s strong commitment to development, investment and promotion of trade in the province.

She noted, “The recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the United States will further strengthen bilateral relations.”

Maryam says US Pakistan’s ‘reliable’ economic partner

She highlighted that Pakistan-US ties are reaching new heights of cooperation and mutual understanding.

On the occasion, CM Punjab was also introduced to the new US Political and Economic Officer.

The CM while highlighting resilience of people of Punjab said they had faced with determination one of the most devastating floods in its history. She added, “Following historic rescue and relief operation, rehabilitation process is well under way, and Punjab government has provided a comprehensive relief package for rehabilitation of flood-affected people across the province.”

The CM while discussing tourism and cultural promotion said that Punjab government is actively restoring and preserving ancient cultural heritage sites to promote cultural tourism.

She added that Punjab is a land rich in cultural diversity, and holds immense potential to emerge as a global tourism hub. She highlighted that Punjab is a custodian of centuries-old civilizations and religious traditions. She underscored that Punjab government’s Women Empowerment projects are producing tangible results.

The CM noted that owing to timely actions and eco-friendly initiatives in Lahore and other cities, there has been a noticeable improvement in the Air Quality Index. She said, “Punjab government is making all possible efforts to minimize the impact of cross-border smog.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

