Print 2025-10-30

SECMC becomes first mining company to win four excellence awards

Recorder Report Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 06:22am

KARACHI: Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), Pakistan’s pioneering coal mining company and one of the country’s most successful public-private partnerships, has become the first mining company in Pakistan to win four honours at the prestigious Mining Technology Excellence Awards 2025.

Guided by its vision to lead the way as a world-class, sustainable mining organization, SECMC received recognition across four categories of Business Expansion, Innovation, Safety and Environment. These awards highlight the company’s achievements in strategic growth, digitalization, operational excellence, safety and sustainability.

Starting with an initial production capacity of 3.8 million tons per annum (MTPA) in Thar Block II, SECMC has progressively scaled up to 7.6 MTPA, enhancing Pakistan’s energy security by reducing reliance on imported coal and generating foreign exchange savings of over USD 1.6 billion since inception.

With the launch of Phase III expansion, mine production will increase to around 11.2 MTPA, adding 660 MW of affordable, Thar coal–based electricity to the national grid.

Looking ahead, SECMC plans to extend Thar coal’s application beyond power generation to industries such as cement, steel and fertilizer through coal gasification technology.

To achieve operational excellence and modernize mining practices in Pakistan, SECMC has deployed advanced technologies, including EV trucks, radar-based geotechnical slope monitoring, 3D laser scanning for mine planning, and laser volumetric monitoring of trucks. These systems have set new benchmarks for data-driven decision-making and real-time operational control.

SECMC has also invested in modular data centers, supported by strong cyber security infrastructure, designed to perform reliably in Thar’s challenging desert environment.

In the Safety category, SECMC’s Critical Risk Management (CRM) program was recognized for its proactive approach to identifying and mitigating operational hazards. The company’s structured risk management, AI-powered fatigue and driver management and emphasis on behavioural safety have enabled it to achieve more than 18 million safe man-hours, reinforcing its commitment to a zero-injury culture.

For environmental stewardship, SECMC introduced an innovative wastewater reuse initiative, repurposing treated brine for dust suppression to reduce freshwater consumption and minimize environmental impact.

Earlier this year, SECMC’s leadership in sustainable water management across its mining operations was recognized with the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Gold Certification, making it the first mining company in the world to achieve this distinction.

