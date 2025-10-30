BML 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
BOP 37.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.39%)
CPHL 84.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.39%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 225.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.14 (-3.08%)
FCCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-4.1%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
HUBC 206.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.23%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.1%)
MLCF 92.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.95%)
NBP 206.20 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-6.77%)
PIAHCLA 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.16%)
PIBTL 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
POWER 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.77%)
PPL 186.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
PREMA 39.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.94%)
PRL 33.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.87%)
PTC 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.27%)
SNGP 128.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.17%)
SSGC 37.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.99%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.03%)
TPLP 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
TREET 31.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TRG 73.22 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.27%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
BR100 16,593 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 52,486 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 158,465 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 48,335 No Change 0 (0%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-30

SC rejects plea to halt Senate by-poll on Shibli Faraz’s seat

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday rejected a petition filed by Shibli Faraz, a senior PTI leader, to delay the by-election for a seat left vacant after his disqualification, affirming that the Senate by-poll, scheduled for Thursday (today), would proceed as planned.

A five-judge constitutional bench, led by Justice Aminuddin, heard Faraz’s appeal against the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) decision to indefinitely adjourn proceedings on his plea against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) notification that removed him from his seat.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, representing Faraz, argued that, given the ECP’s decision, the court should issue a stay order to halt the by-election.

He also sought a postponement, citing PTI’s recent removal from two key constitutional offices – those of opposition leader in the Senate and National Assembly – and the party’s need for additional time to address related legal matters.

However, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi asked how many seats were up for by-elections, to which Barrister Gohar responded that polling was being held for only one seat.

The bench made it clear that it would not intervene in the electoral process and dismissed the request to halt the by-election.

The counsel for the ECP argued that petitioners must first surrender before seeking judicial relief.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar inquired whether the PHC had ruled on the case’s maintainability, to which Barrister Gohar confirmed the high court had not dismissed the petition.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that the case involved fundamental rights, while Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman contended that such rights were contingent on punishment, referring to Faraz’s conviction by an anti-terrorism court in connection with the May 9, 2023, riots.

Justice Rizvi noted that the PHC should have issued a more concise ruling, rather than a lengthy 31-page judgment.

The bench also emphasised the importance of adhering to the by-election schedule, making clear that delays would not be entertained.

The court set aside the indefinite adjournment imposed by the PHC and reiterated its commitment to ensuring the electoral process remains unaffected by ongoing legal challenges.

In its final order, the court stressed that the by-election would proceed without delay, despite the continuing legal disputes surrounding Faraz’s disqualification.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shibli Faraz SENATE Supreme Court SC ECP PHC Senate by poll

Comments

200 characters

SC rejects plea to halt Senate by-poll on Shibli Faraz’s seat

PTC urges govt to address key challenges facing textile sector

Revised determination for KE: Nepra’s ‘collective’ wisdom questioned at public hearing

Sugar mills barred from clearing production sans digital monitoring

Balochistan coast: Pakistan receives first-ever US crude oil shipment

Sindh enforces higher agriculture income tax rates from July 1

Pakistan’s Sapphire Fibres to invest additional $2.5mn in US subsidiary

POL products: Govt mulling up to Rs2.34/litre hike from Nov 1st

Maryam urges US investors to invest in Punjab

OGDC announces highest Q1 dividend in its history

SHC rules capital gain arising from sale of shares by MND Exploration to PPL does not constitute ‘Pakistan-source income’

Read more stories