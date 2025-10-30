BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
Punjab ensures wheat seed supply to all provinces

Recorder Report Published October 30, 2025

LAHORE: In a crucial review meeting held at the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, officials from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh discussed the supply of wheat seed and flour from Punjab to other provinces. The meeting was attended by the secretaries and Directors General of Food from all four provinces.

According to a spokesperson from the Punjab Price Control Department, the province is ensuring an uninterrupted supply of wheat for seed purposes to various private companies and the Punjab Seed Corporation. To date, 59,000 metric tons of wheat had been provided from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh for seed use.

In just the past week, 2,002 trucks carrying wheat were dispatched from Punjab to other provinces, effectively maintaining the flow of wheat and flour across provincial boundaries.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research commended the Punjab Price Control and Commodities Management Department for its remarkable efforts, highlighting the province’s punctual and reliable wheat supply.

“The Punjab Price Control Department has acted as a true leader by ensuring a timely and consistent wheat supply to other provinces — a remarkable achievement,” said the ministry spokesperson.

