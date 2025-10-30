BML 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
BOP 37.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.78%)
CNERGY 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.56%)
CPHL 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
DCL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.24%)
DGKC 224.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.24%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.74%)
FFL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
GCIL 31.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.73%)
HUBC 208.37 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.81%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
LOTCHEM 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
MLCF 92.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
NBP 207.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.78%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
PIAHCLA 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
PIBTL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
POWER 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.24%)
PPL 186.97 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.48%)
PREMA 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.79%)
PRL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.09%)
SNGP 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.83%)
TELE 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.01%)
TPLP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TREET 31.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
TRG 75.15 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (2.64%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.22%)
BR100 16,702 Increased By 108.6 (0.65%)
BR30 52,977 Increased By 491.5 (0.94%)
KSE100 158,823 Increased By 357.8 (0.23%)
KSE30 48,350 Increased By 15 (0.03%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-30

Over 80pc of women in Sindh deprived of higher education: Experts

Recorder Report Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 06:32am

HYDERABAD: Academicians and social experts have voiced grave concern over the persistent gender gap in education and employment, revealing that over 80 percent of women in Sindh remains deprived of higher education, while nearly 66 percent of rural women are part of the agricultural labour force but continue to receive lower wages than men.

The remarks came during a seminar titled “Women Empowerment and Gender Equality” organized at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, under the Students–Teachers Engagement Program, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad and the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC).

SAU Vice Chancellor Prof. Engr. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, addressing the seminar, said that empowering women is not only a matter of social justice but also a vital economic driver for Pakistan’s sustainable development.

“Women represent more than half of Pakistan’s population, yet their average income remains less than half that of men. Unless we bridge this gap, we cannot achieve true progress,” Dr. Siyal said, adding that SAU provides a safe, inclusive, and enabling environment for its female students to participate in both academic and extracurricular spheres.

Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance, emphasized that women farmers are the backbone of Pakistan’s agricultural productivity, yet remain marginalized in ownership, credit access, training, and market connectivity. “Recognizing women as full-scale farmers, not just unpaid helpers — is essential for rural transformation,” he noted.

Dr. Kumbhar highlighted that female literacy in rural Sindh remains below 30 percent, while women’s participation in the national labour force is just 24.26 percent, meaning only one in four women above 15 years is economically active. Referring to the Global Gender Gap Index 2024, he pointed out that Pakistan ranks 142nd among 148 countries, reflecting a deep-rooted disparity in education, employment, and leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

hec higher education SAU Tandojam SHEC Women in Sindh

Comments

200 characters

Over 80pc of women in Sindh deprived of higher education: Experts

PTC urges govt to address key challenges facing textile sector

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Revised determination for KE: Nepra’s ‘collective’ wisdom questioned at public hearing

Sugar mills barred from clearing production sans digital monitoring

Balochistan coast: Pakistan receives first-ever US crude oil shipment

Sindh enforces higher agriculture income tax rates from July 1

Pakistan’s Sapphire Fibres to invest additional $2.5mn in US subsidiary

POL products: Govt mulling up to Rs2.34/litre hike from Nov 1st

Maryam urges US investors to invest in Punjab

OGDC announces highest Q1 dividend in its history

Read more stories