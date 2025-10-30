BML 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.82%)
BOP 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.46%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.39%)
DCL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.47%)
DGKC 224.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.44%)
FCCL 50.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.18%)
FFL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.09%)
GCIL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.64%)
HUBC 208.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.77%)
KEL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
KOSM 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
MLCF 91.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
NBP 207.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.64%)
PAEL 47.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
PIAHCLA 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
POWER 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.24%)
PPL 186.97 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.48%)
PREMA 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.79%)
PRL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.09%)
SNGP 129.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
SSGC 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.69%)
TELE 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
TPLP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
TREET 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.43%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.78%)
BR100 16,702 Increased By 108.6 (0.65%)
BR30 52,977 Increased By 491.5 (0.94%)
KSE100 158,828 Increased By 363.1 (0.23%)
KSE30 48,360 Increased By 24.8 (0.05%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-30

Minister urges WMCs CEOs to enforce smog SOPs

Recorder Report Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 06:33am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has urged the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the Waste Management Companies (WMCs) to strictly enforce the smog Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He made these comments during a video conference with the CEOs on Wednesday, which was also attended by Additional Secretary Development Ahmer Kaifi. While reviewing the performance of the waste management companies, the Minister emphasised the importance of daily cleaning of dust that accumulates along busy roads using water. “If necessary, water should be sprayed more than once a day. It is essential to avoid creating dust during the cleaning process. The monitoring staff must ensure the implementation of anti-smog SOPs,” he insisted.

He also highlighted the need for increased vigilance in major cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, and Rawalpindi, stating that, during the smog season, attention should be focused on areas with heavy traffic. “In this regard, the Clean Punjab network will fully cooperate with each district administration. Desired results can be achieved through coordinated efforts among the relevant departments,” he added.

Furthermore, he instructed field staff to monitor individuals who burn garbage and crop residues. He directed waste management companies to upload details of their operations to the central control room of the local government department. The meeting also included a review of the available human resources and machinery.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab Local Government Zeeshan Rafique

Comments

200 characters

Minister urges WMCs CEOs to enforce smog SOPs

PTC urges govt to address key challenges facing textile sector

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Revised determination for KE: Nepra’s ‘collective’ wisdom questioned at public hearing

Sugar mills barred from clearing production sans digital monitoring

Balochistan coast: Pakistan receives first-ever US crude oil shipment

Sindh enforces higher agriculture income tax rates from July 1

Pakistan’s Sapphire Fibres to invest additional $2.5mn in US subsidiary

POL products: Govt mulling up to Rs2.34/litre hike from Nov 1st

Maryam urges US investors to invest in Punjab

OGDC announces highest Q1 dividend in its history

Read more stories