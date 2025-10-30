Minister urges WMCs CEOs to enforce smog SOPs

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has urged the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the Waste Management Companies (WMCs) to strictly enforce the smog Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He made these comments during a video conference with the CEOs on Wednesday, which was also attended by Additional Secretary Development Ahmer Kaifi. While reviewing the performance of the waste management companies, the Minister emphasised the importance of daily cleaning of dust that accumulates along busy roads using water. “If necessary, water should be sprayed more than once a day. It is essential to avoid creating dust during the cleaning process. The monitoring staff must ensure the implementation of anti-smog SOPs,” he insisted.

He also highlighted the need for increased vigilance in major cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, and Rawalpindi, stating that, during the smog season, attention should be focused on areas with heavy traffic. “In this regard, the Clean Punjab network will fully cooperate with each district administration. Desired results can be achieved through coordinated efforts among the relevant departments,” he added.

Furthermore, he instructed field staff to monitor individuals who burn garbage and crop residues. He directed waste management companies to upload details of their operations to the central control room of the local government department. The meeting also included a review of the available human resources and machinery.

