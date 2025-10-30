NUST event screens world’s first 8K film recorded in space: Minister seeks benefit from China’s experience in advancement

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Wednesday, attended a special premiere event as the Chief Guest titled “Gazing Back from the Cosmos: Outside the Window Is the Blue Planet” at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad.

The event was jointly organized by China Media Group (CMG) and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan.

The premiere featured the screening of the world’s first 8K film recorded in space, documenting the Shenzhou-13 mission and presenting the extraordinary achievements of Chinese astronauts in global space exploration.

While addressing the audience, the Federal Minister stated that he has been in politics for the past 32 years and has witnessed China’s remarkable transformation first-hand. He emphasized that Pakistan can greatly benefit from China’s experience in poverty alleviation, technological innovation, and scientific advancement.

He highlighted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Government of Pakistan has undertaken significant initiatives to advance education, skills development, and technical growth in the country. These national efforts are aligned to strengthen Pakistan’s human capital and ensure inclusive economic progress.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh appreciated the contributions of China Media Group in effectively showcasing technological milestones and promoting deeper cultural and media cooperation between Pakistan and China. He reaffirmed that Pakistan places a high priority on modern technology adoption, scientific progress, and investment-driven economic stability.

The Minister reiterated the Board of Investment’s commitment to expanding foreign investment, especially in high-tech sectors, and further strengthening Pak-China strategic economic cooperation. He encouraged students and researchers at NUST to play an active role in elevating Pakistan’s position in science and technology on the global stage.

He concluded that Pakistan and China have always supported each other and that this continued cooperation will keep expanding, opening new avenues for shared development and prosperity.

