Print 2025-10-30

Issues of fishermen at KFH will be resolved: Minister

Recorder Report Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 06:41am

KARACHI: The issues faced by fishermen at Karachi Fish Harbour will be resolved on a priority basis. From fishing to bringing their catch to the market, their challenges will be addressed jointly with the Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS) in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

This was stated by Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Muhammad Ali Malkani, during a meeting with Chairperson of the Fishermen Cooperative Society, Fatima Majeed. Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoi, Managing Director of Karachi Fisheries Harbor Authority Zahid Khemitio, and senior officials from both the FCS and the Harbor Authority were also present.

On this occasion, Chairperson of the Fishermen Cooperative Society, Fatima Majeed, requested that concessions be given in fees.

In response, Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani said that such a concession should be brought before the board of the Karachi Fish Harbor Authority, where it will be discussed and considered in accordance with the board’s approved regulations.

Malkani directed that an inquiry be conducted into the matter and that the issue be resolved promptly to ease the difficulties faced by fishermen in bringing their catch to the market.

Malkani emphasized that the government is committed to providing all necessary facilities to fishermen so they can continue their fishing activities and sustain their livelihoods smoothly.

