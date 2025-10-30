Ignite Board approves series of flagship tech, innovation programmes

ISLAMABAD: The Ignite Board, under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), has approved a series of flagship technology and innovation programmes aimed at accelerating Pakistan’s digital transformation, strengthening its skills pipeline, and advancing the creative technology sectors.

Among the key initiatives approved is the Prime Minister’s Cloud Programme for Startups, which will enable emerging startups to leverage global cloud infrastructure through a structured cloud credit support framework. This programme will help reduce technology barriers, enhance scalability, and empower entrepreneurs to compete in global markets.

The Code4AI Programme will train 7,500 individuals through hands-on learning in Python, JavaScript, and Java, emphasizing AI application development using leading frameworks. It will also cover blockchain (Ethereum, Solidity, Hyperledger) and quantum computing fundamentals, along with prompt engineering.

The Digital Pakistan Cyber Security Hackathon 2025 will be held across 6 cities. The hands-on training workshops and awareness sessions will be held in 16 cities, engaging 3,000+ participants. A specialized three-day training programme designed exclusively for government officials will also be conducted. PKR 6.5 million in cash prizes will be awarded to top-performing teams of the CTF competition, along with international training vouchers of PKR 12 million to top performers of training sessions, as well as PKR 27 million in sponsorships for international cybersecurity competitions, enabling Pakistani talent to represent the country globally.

The National Incubation Centre (NIC) Quetta 2.0 will be operationalized to expand entrepreneurial opportunities across Balochistan. Each year, the centre will support over 70 entrepreneurs through mentorship, training, and investor linkages, helping local startups transform innovative ideas into scalable businesses.

Additionally, the SAP Training Programme will certify 2,500 youth in globally recognized enterprise technology skills, enhancing employability across domestic and international markets and positioning Pakistan as a growing SAP resource hub in the region.

These initiatives reflect the Ministry’s commitment to building a skilled, inclusive, and innovation-driven Digital Pakistan, empowering youth and startups to lead the nation’s technology future.

