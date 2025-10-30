Google hosts Think Apps 2025 at Lahore

LAHORE: Google hosted Think Apps 2025 in the provincial capital, bringing together more than 400 of Pakistan’s top developers, alongside global and regional industry leaders and experts.

As the biggest app and gaming event of the year for the industry, it focused on empowering developers to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive innovation, growth, and sustainability in Pakistan’s expanding app industry.

According to Google here on Wednesday, the event highlighted Pakistan’s emergence as a driving force in the global app economy, marked by an estimated 20 percent annual growth in developers and IT professionals. This rapid expansion in the app and gaming industry is a key factor enabling Pakistan’s digital sector to realise an immense growth potential or a USD6.6 billion annual increase in revenue in 2030, through a focus on digital exports.

Commenting on the event, Farhan S Qureshi, Country Director of Google Pakistan, said that Pakistan is home to one of the world’s fastest-growing developer communities. “This is evident in the remarkable success of many leading local studios who are collectively generating millions of global downloads and contributing to the nation’s digital export,” he added.

“Think Apps 2025 reaffirms our commitment to helping these developers harness the power of AI to build globally successful, sustainable businesses. By providing access to our tools, insights, and training, we aim to unlock new economic opportunities, strengthen digital exports, and support the next generation of innovation coming from Pakistan,” he said.

Meanwhile, during Think Apps, attendees explored ways that AI is continuing to help app developers and creators to push the frontier of innovation, from accelerating coding and content generation to designing entirely new app categories for profitable and sustainable growth. They also received practical guidance on fuelling smart growth, learning how to leverage Google Cloud, Google Ads, AdMob, and Ad Manager for critical insights into user acquisition, engagement, and effective monetisation in today’s competitive global market. The event also featured representatives from leading Southeast Asian studios such as Noctua Games, based in Singapore and Indonesia as well as Falcon Studio from Vietnam.

