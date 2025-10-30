BML 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.13%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.97%)
CPHL 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.8%)
DGKC 225.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.42%)
FCCL 50.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.92%)
FFL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.09%)
GCIL 31.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
HUBC 208.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.77%)
KEL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
KOSM 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
MLCF 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
NBP 208.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.87%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
PIAHCLA 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
PIBTL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
POWER 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.74%)
PPL 187.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.56%)
PREMA 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
PRL 33.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.74%)
PTC 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
SNGP 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.83%)
TELE 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.37%)
TPLP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
TREET 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.51%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.91%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.22%)
BR100 16,702 Increased By 108.6 (0.65%)
BR30 52,977 Increased By 491.5 (0.94%)
KSE100 159,080 Increased By 615.3 (0.39%)
KSE30 48,435 Increased By 100.4 (0.21%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-30

‘Industrial plots will be given at lower rates under rental policy’

Recorder Report Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 06:48am

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that industrial plots in industrial estates will be given at lower rates under a rental policy.

The Chief Minister has announced the establishment of Garment City, and machinery import in free zones has been made zero-rated. He said this while addressing a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

LCCI President Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol welcomed the minister while Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President Khurram Lodhi, former Presidents Mian Anjum Nisar, former SVPs Ali Hussam Asghar, Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, and members of the Executive Committee were also present.

The Minister congratulated the office bearers and said that during his two years in office, major reforms have been made in industrial zones. He said that 90 percent of plots in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) that were lying unused for years have been cancelled. If production does not start within two years, plots will now be cancelled.

He said that all basic facilities including security, housing, and banking are being improved in FIEDMC and other industrial estates. Vivo Mobile will start manufacturing in Pakistan soon, while new projects in pharma, plastic, furniture, and lithium batteries are also coming.

He shared that industrial zones are being expanded in Sheikhupura, Vehari, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Sialkot and other cities. A new industrial estate and Surgical City on 1400 acres will also be launched soon in Sialkot.

He said that Punjab is increasing industrial cooperation with Iran and China, promoting solar and chip manufacturing, and starting electric buses to control smog.

The Minister requested full support from the business community and said that NOCs are now being issued within 30 days at Business Facilitation Centers, and more centers will be opened in other cities. The agreement with Hong Kong Trade Development will help Pakistani businesses enter the global market.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that misuse of industrial land will not be allowed, and plots of those who do not set up industries within five years will be cancelled. Industrial development is a top priority for the government, and decisions will be made with business community consultation.

LCCI President Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol appreciated the government’s decision to abolish sales tax on rental income and said fixing wheat prices is an important step. However, he emphasized that the cost of doing business in Punjab must be further reduced. He added that power tariff and interest rates are too high and must be brought down to single digits.

He said that industries are facing challenges due to smog and recent floods. Since industries contribute only 9 percent to smog, closing them without notice is concerning. He said Lahore Chamber must be taken into confidence before any shutdowns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SEZs LCCI industrial estates Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Industrial plots rental policy

Comments

200 characters

‘Industrial plots will be given at lower rates under rental policy’

PTC urges govt to address key challenges facing textile sector

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Revised determination for KE: Nepra’s ‘collective’ wisdom questioned at public hearing

Sugar mills barred from clearing production sans digital monitoring

Balochistan coast: Pakistan receives first-ever US crude oil shipment

Sindh enforces higher agriculture income tax rates from July 1

Pakistan’s Sapphire Fibres to invest additional $2.5mn in US subsidiary

POL products: Govt mulling up to Rs2.34/litre hike from Nov 1st

Maryam urges US investors to invest in Punjab

OGDC announces highest Q1 dividend in its history

Read more stories